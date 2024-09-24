Listing of AS DelfinGroup bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 24, 2024 to list AS DelfinGroup bonds on Baltic Bond list as of September 25, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS DelfinGroup Issuer's shortname DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000803914 Securities maturity date 25.09.2028 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 150 000 Nominal value 15 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 10% Coupon payments On the 25th day of every month Orderbook shortname DGRB100028A AS DelfinGroup prospectus is available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.