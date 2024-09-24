Anzeige
Listing of AS DelfinGroup bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 24, 2024 to list AS DelfinGroup bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of September 25, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS DelfinGroup        
Issuer's shortname       DGR              
Securities ISIN code      LV0000803914         
Securities maturity date    25.09.2028          
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR            
Number of listed securities  150 000            
Nominal value         15 000 000 EUR        
Fixed annual coupon rate    10%              
Coupon payments        On the 25th day of every month
Orderbook shortname      DGRB100028A          



AS DelfinGroup prospectus is available in the announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
