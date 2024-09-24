Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 25 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,953,792 shares (EUR 629,537.92) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 122,835 shares (EUR 1,228.35) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 63,076,627 shares (EUR 630,766.27) ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 95,835 shares - DKK 64.78 · 27,000 shares - DKK 106.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66