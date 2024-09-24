Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024

WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:10 Uhr
18,680 Euro
+0,080
+0,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2024 13:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 25 September 2024 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060952240            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Better Collective          
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 62,953,792 shares (EUR 629,537.92) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        122,835 shares (EUR 1,228.35)    
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  63,076,627 shares (EUR 630,766.27) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    ·     95,835 shares - DKK 64.78 
            ·     27,000 shares - DKK 106.35
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 0.01              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BETCO DKK              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     311247               
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
