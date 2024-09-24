Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2024 13:58 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reykjavíkurborg -New Bond Issue (RVK 44 1) admitted to trading 25 September 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Reykjavíkurborg   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                        5302697609     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                           213800VNZTUTHLESGP19
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     RVK 44 1      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036747    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                        DBFUFR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                       RVK 44 1/3.75 BD  
                               20440521      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                   Open        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               4.130.000.000    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       25.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             21.11.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              40         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  2          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      21.5.2044      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      3,75%        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                   25.9.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               21.11.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             40         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Dirty Price     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                      CPI         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                    633,680       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                     25.9.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 20, 2024 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 23, 2024 
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              September 25, 2024 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      RVK_44_1      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Municipal and local 
                               governments    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LS
                              S_BONDS       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        OEPB - Other Public 
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
