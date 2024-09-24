NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reykjavíkurborg -New Bond Issue (RVK 44 1) admitted to trading 25 September 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reykjavíkurborg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 5302697609 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 213800VNZTUTHLESGP19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RVK 44 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFUFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer RVK 44 1/3.75 BD 20440521 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 4.130.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 25.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 21.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 21.5.2044 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,75% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 25.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 21.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 633,680 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date 25.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 20, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 23, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading September 25, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID RVK_44_1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LS S_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------