Maxar Intelligence, a provider of secure, precise geospatial intelligence, today announced the inauguration of a new, U.K.-based headquarters for its International Government business and the appointment of Air Chief Marshal The Lord Peach, the former Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, as a senior advisor.

Maxar's U.K. office, located in West London, will serve as the central hub for the company's fast-growing international government business that serves dozens of U.S. allies across six continents. It is also a hub for the company's Enterprise business in Europe, which serves customers across the mapping, energy and telecommunications sectors, among others.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its global presence to keep pace with increased demand for advanced geospatial insights and intelligence, including by establishing local leadership in more than half a dozen new markets and continuing to build out its regional Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore. The company's global headquarters remains in Westminster, Colorado.

"The geospatial industry is playing an increasingly important role in supporting critical missions across the U.S. allied ecosystem," said Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot. "Customers recognize that very high-resolution satellite imagery and geospatial insights delivered in near real-time can provide a strategic advantage for everything from national security to mapping. We're committed to helping U.S. allies and commercial customers build best-in-class geospatial intelligence capabilities through access to our secure, increasingly AI-powered products and unmatched mission expertise."

Maxar has recently bolstered its team with the addition of several highly experienced advisors from around the world. A former four star with 50 years military experience, Lord Peach was the Chair of NATO's Military Committee, UK Chief of Defence, Chief of Joint Operations and Chief of Defence Intelligence, with long experience in the tasking and application of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

"With military and climate challenges intensifying, geospatial intelligence is more vital than ever," said Lord Peach. "I'm proud that Maxar has chosen London to be the home for its international government business, where it can bring its world-leading capabilities to deepen partnerships with allied nations and help protect 1.4 billion people. These strategic partnerships will also help accelerate Britain's ambition to lead in space innovation."

In addition to Lord Peach, Maxar has recently appointed additional advisors with defense and national security experience in the Asia-Pacific region, including Tadashi Miyagawa, former Director General of Defense Intelligence Headquarters (DIH) at the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

"We're excited to establish roots here in the U.K., a country that is deeply committed to investing in advanced space power capabilities," said Anders Linder, General Manager, International Government at Maxar Intelligence. "Our growing local market presence in key markets around the world, combined with the vast expertise of Lord Peach and our entire team of senior advisors, gives us a strong foundation from which we can deliver solutions that meet the specific needs of each customer."

This expansion follows several significant achievements for Maxar, including the successful launch of the first four next-generation WorldView Legion satellites earlier this year. The block of six WorldView Legion satellites expands the capabilities of Maxar's industry-leading constellation, including significantly increasing its ability to collect very high-resolution, 30 cm-class imagery from dawn-to-dusk.

"This step brings Maxar's world-leading capabilities to new market," said Shonnel Malani, Maxar Intelligence Board Member and Managing Partner and Global Head of Advent International's Aerospace and Defence team. "It not only expands our global footprint but reinforces our dedication to offering nations and businesses the best possible space-based solutions."

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

