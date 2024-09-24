Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855783 | ISIN: US4891701009 | Ticker-Symbol: KM3
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:41 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-0,600
-2,59 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60023,40014:56
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Expands Mining Portfolio with Three New Product Lines

New Cutting Tools Provide More Options to Combat Wear

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. announced today the expansion of its comprehensive product line of tooling and wear protection solutions for mining applications. The new additions include picks to meet diverse customer demands as well as an innovative round drill steel system designed to improve efficiency and safety.

Defender Round Drill Steel System

PrimePoint features a polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tip, enabling longwall operators to mine longer. With increased hardness over traditional tungsten carbide, abrasive wear to the PCD tip is significantly reduced, increasing uptime.

Developed to meet a different need, PlusPoint picks utilize an extra tough grade designed to penetrate the hardest of rocks when continuous miner operators unexpectedly encounter adverse geological conditions, minimizing downtime and reducing tool usage.

Weak roof bolting is not only a risk to productivity but also a safety risk. The DefenderRound Drill Steel System was added to the lineup to solve challenges miners face when poor roof geology and water combine. Maintaining a lower noise level and generating less dust compared to stackable hex steel, this new system also features:

  • Thicker round steel that is stackable and repairable compared to upset steel.
  • Self-aligning, hands-free chuck and driver.
  • Spline-drive adapters that transfer rotation to the inside hex of steel pieces, enabling a machine to drill larger and longer holes faster.

"Our team of wear experts really listen to our customers, and we deploy our materials and industry experts to develop proven solutions for their challenges," says Marcelo Campos, Vice President, Global Earth Cutting Tools. "These new products are the latest result of that collaborative effort," he continued.

To learn more, visit:

PrimePoint

PlusPoint

Defender Round Drill Steel System

To purchase, please contact your sales representative or authorized Kennametal distributor.

Customer Support - Find Service Centers - Kennametal

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than sixty countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

PlusPoint

PrimePoint

Kennametal logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508978/Kennametal_Defender.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508979/Kennametal_PlusPoint.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508980/Kennametal_PrimePoint.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003465/Kennametal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-expands-mining-portfolio-with-three-new-product-lines-302254370.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.