Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar produces world's first fully recycled c-Si module, a milestone in sustainability

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has announced that it has successfully produced the world's first fully recycled c-Si module. Research Center Academy of Trinasolar made the breakthrough with its innovative self-developed recycling technology, using materials, including silicon, sliver, aluminum frames, glass recovered from waste modules. This achievement underscores Trinasolar's commitment to sustainable development and its leading position in the industry.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar and Director of Central R&D Institute, said that the production of the world's first fully recycled c-Si module is a strong determination of Trinasolar's responsibility to promote sustainable development in the PV industry that contributes to the global energy transition.

The production of the world's first recycled PV module was led by Trinasolar and completed in collaboration with upstream and downstream partners. Trinasolar has succeeded in the all-component recycling of high-value materials, including aluminum frames, glass, silver and silicon, from waste PV panels. This was accomplished through multiple techniques, including the use of self-developed interlayer separation reagents, chemical etching technology, wet chemical silver extraction technology and other innovative technologies. The recycled PV module uses n-type TOPCon technology and has a golden size design, with module efficiency of 20.7% and power output exceeding 645W.

Trinasolar focuses on diligently handling and recycling waste PV panels and seeks to comply with international standards. The European Union's Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive, published in 2012, mandates that 85% of waste panels need to be centrally collected and 80% of the materials to be recycled. Trinasolar is committed to developing advanced technological solutions for recovering and recycling waste PV modules. The company has applied for 37 patents in the field of module recycling.

Trinasolar attaches great importance to minimizing the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations. The company has been a member of PV Cycle since 2010 and has developed a series of compliant disposal methods for end-of-life PV modules to reduce environmental pollution. Its breakthrough in module recycling technology not only provides a key solution to the mass decommissioning of PV modules, but also gives a fillip to the development of the PV industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-produces-worlds-first-fully-recycled-c-si-module-a-milestone-in-sustainability-302256479.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.