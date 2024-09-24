Anzeige
24.09.2024
RHR International Appoints Senior Partner Orla Leonard as Head of International, Region Lead - Europe

Global leadership consulting firm promotes seasoned Senior Partner and previous Head of Team Effectiveness to expand impact throughout key international markets

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024(RHR), pioneers in organizational psychology with 80 years of experience in global leadership consulting, today announces the appointment of Senior Partner Orla Leonard, Ph.D., as Head of International, Region Lead - Europe. Leading from RHR's London office, Leonard assumes this role following seven years as Head of Team Effectiveness and more than two decades with the firm in total. Leonard has been tasked with expanding the organization's market shares in the U.K., Europe and Middle East.

"RHR was founded on the mission to shape leaders who shape the world, and I couldn't be more honored for the chance to lead our overseas operations in expanding the number of executive level lives we touch on the international scale," said Leonard. "Growth will be at the forefront for me and my expanding team as we set out to deepen the firm's strong foundation of worldwide leadership impact."

Throughout her extensive career at RHR, Leonard has worked globally across more than 25 countries. In her previous role as Head of Team Effectiveness, Leonard served as the guiding force behind growing the practice area to account for 10% of the firm's total revenue. She also spearheaded the development and implementation of RHR's enhanced Edge Team solution model, which is honed on improving organizational performance through teams. Prior to joining RHR, Leonard worked as a principal psychologist and practice-area manager for team development with the internationally lauded Myers-Briggs Company. There she conducted in-depth research and designed psychometric instruments to identify innovation potential in individuals. Leonard is also a Chartered Occupational Psychologist with the British Psychological Society and is an accredited trainer and faculty member of the Association for Psychological Type International.

"Orla's impressive track as a leader of clients, teams and products, and her commitment to our growth and values made her the clear choice for this role," said RHR CEO Jessica Bigazzi Foster. "She brings a mindset of progress and possibility to everything she does. We're looking forward to continuing to grow our global impact under her thoughtful leadership."

To learn more about RHR visit www.rhrinternational.com.

About RHR International
For 80 years, RHR International has been a globally respected leadership consulting firm composed of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping founders, board members, executives, business teams and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. RHR's solutions use the combined power of psychology, business expertise and the newest technologies to build robust leadership succession pipelines through world-class assessments and coaching/development programs. RHR believes leadership is a crucial force for good in the world, and our mission is to unlock the potential in every leader.

Media Contact
FischTank PR
rhr@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbb1431b-43d9-49fd-b40f-aba8bfb027e9


