Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced its recognition by Frost Sullivan as the 2024 European Company of the Year in Customer Experience Management. This prestigious award highlights the company's innovative approach to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into its CX operations, solidifying its position as a technology leader.

The firm's award celebrates the visionary innovation, market leadership and dedication demonstrated by Foundever in delivering superior CX. It specifically recognized the robust and seamless service delivery framework, balanced revenue across sectors, diverse client portfolio and extensive BPO experience of Foundever as reasons for its leading position in the AI and GenAI revolution.

This recognition highlights the company's AI-driven excellence in CX management through sophisticated chatbots and automation tools, enhancing interactions and allowing agents to focus on more complex tasks. Foundever was noted for ensuring customer success by tailoring AI solutions to diverse needs and integrating alongside a strong employee experience culture. This recognition comes on the heels of continuous investments in AI technology, which have driven transformative results for clients across the globe.

"Receiving this recognition from Frost Sullivan highlights the decades of AI development and implementation that have shaped our approach at Foundever," said Guillaume Laporte, Chief AI Officer, Foundever. "We remain dedicated to advancing our technology while ensuring it strengthens humans who are at the core of the customer experiences we provide on behalf of our clients."

The company's AI strategy has been deeply embedded in its operations for over a decade, well before the recent surge in interest in generative AI. Foundever uses sophisticated AI chatbots and automation tools to enhance customer interactions, providing quick, accurate responses while freeing human agents to handle more complex and personalized tasks. This blend of AI and human expertise ensures consistently high-quality service and significantly improves customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Supported by a robust research and development team of over 900 engineers, data scientists and technologists, Foundever drives scalable AI innovation across 45 countries.

Foundever being recognized by Frost Sullivan follows a series of accolades, including the 2022 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leader Award and the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing employee engagement industry. These honors reflect the commitment of Foundever to advancing the CX industry through continuous innovation and excellence.

