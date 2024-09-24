Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acreto Partners With Venderity Capital, Appoints Wes Johnston as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Acreto, the leading provider of infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce an investment partnership with Venderity Capital, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on accelerating the performance of technology companies in the middle market.


Wes Johnston, Acreto Executive Chairman


Acreto delivers a fully integrated security platform that protects and consolidates the complex, multi-vendor environments found in commercial buildings, industrial/distribution facilities and critical infrastructure. The platform enables companies to consolidate security vendors, reduce operational complexity and decrease costs.

Together with Acreto's current capital partner, JLL Spark Global Ventures, Venderity's investment will support the expansion of Acreto's services offerings as well as enhancements to its global platform.

Raj Singh, Managing Partner JLL Spark: "As buildings become increasingly 'smart' and connected, the opportunity to improve how we manage our spaces as well as make them more secure is now a major concern. Only the team at Acreto delivers a compelling solution to this important challenge."
Acreto is also pleased to announce the appointment of Wes Johnston as the company's new Executive Chairman. Mr. Johnston has a 30-year career as an information technology executive and private equity investor.

Wes Johnston, Chairman Acreto: "The Acreto platform is unique in how it secures the complex requirements of building, industrial and critical infrastructures. I am excited to join the Acreto management team to execute against the mission of securing our country's vulnerable infrastructure."

Thad Eidman, CEO Acreto: "Our rapid growth in the infrastructure security market is driven by our customer's need to simplify and consolidate security operations across OT and IT technologies, including segmentation against ransomware. Wes brings extensive strategic and operational experience in the infrastructure security market to support our mission of enabling our customers to focus on their core business knowing that their infrastructure is fully secure."

Acreto
Acreto is the leading provider of cloud-delivered security that protects our country's critical infrastructure against malicious activity from nation states and criminal networks. Acreto enables the three key pillars of security including OT/ICS security, IT security and segmentation all in a single, simple to deploy platform. Acreto is deployed in a number of the largest global infrastructure companies.

www.acreto.io

Contact Information
Patricia Cucolo
Director of Growth Marketing
patricia@acreto.io
9738656542

SOURCE: Acreto Security

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.