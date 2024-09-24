Acreto Partners With Venderity Capital, Appoints Wes Johnston as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Acreto, the leading provider of infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce an investment partnership with Venderity Capital, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on accelerating the performance of technology companies in the middle market.



Wes Johnston, Acreto Executive Chairman



Acreto delivers a fully integrated security platform that protects and consolidates the complex, multi-vendor environments found in commercial buildings, industrial/distribution facilities and critical infrastructure. The platform enables companies to consolidate security vendors, reduce operational complexity and decrease costs.

Together with Acreto's current capital partner, JLL Spark Global Ventures, Venderity's investment will support the expansion of Acreto's services offerings as well as enhancements to its global platform.

Raj Singh, Managing Partner JLL Spark: "As buildings become increasingly 'smart' and connected, the opportunity to improve how we manage our spaces as well as make them more secure is now a major concern. Only the team at Acreto delivers a compelling solution to this important challenge."

Acreto is also pleased to announce the appointment of Wes Johnston as the company's new Executive Chairman. Mr. Johnston has a 30-year career as an information technology executive and private equity investor.

Wes Johnston, Chairman Acreto: "The Acreto platform is unique in how it secures the complex requirements of building, industrial and critical infrastructures. I am excited to join the Acreto management team to execute against the mission of securing our country's vulnerable infrastructure."

Thad Eidman, CEO Acreto: "Our rapid growth in the infrastructure security market is driven by our customer's need to simplify and consolidate security operations across OT and IT technologies, including segmentation against ransomware. Wes brings extensive strategic and operational experience in the infrastructure security market to support our mission of enabling our customers to focus on their core business knowing that their infrastructure is fully secure."

Acreto is the leading provider of cloud-delivered security that protects our country's critical infrastructure against malicious activity from nation states and criminal networks. Acreto enables the three key pillars of security including OT/ICS security, IT security and segmentation all in a single, simple to deploy platform. Acreto is deployed in a number of the largest global infrastructure companies.

