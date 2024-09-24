MoneyWellth Launching Free Personal Finance Course and Interactive Budgeting Simulation for Schools

Empowering Financial Equity Through Education

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / MoneyWellth, a leading financial technology company dedicated to promoting financial equity, is thrilled to announce the launch of a free personal finance course and interactive budgeting simulation tailored for classroom use. This innovative educational tool includes a comprehensive 10-part course and an interactive simulation of MoneyWellth's budgeting app, giving students hands-on experience with practical financial skills.





The personal finance course covers essential topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, credit management, and financial planning. Each lesson is crafted to be engaging and accessible, ensuring that students gain a thorough understanding of personal finance principles. The interactive budgeting simulation allows students to apply their knowledge by managing a simulated budget, making real-time financial decisions, and experiencing the consequences of those decisions in a risk-free environment.

MoneyWellth's budgeting simulation course is made possible through the sponsorship of credit unions and financial institutions that are committed to improving financial literacy in their communities. This partnership provides students with direct access to the tools and resources offered by the sponsors, equipping them with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions as they begin their personal finance journey. By fostering these valuable connections, MoneyWellth and its sponsors aim to create lasting impact through education and financial empowerment.

"We believe that financial education is a cornerstone of financial equity," said Jillian Krenk, CEO of MoneyWellth. "By providing teachers with these valuable resources, we are taking a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of empowering individuals through financial literacy. Our goal is to equip the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions and build a more equitable future."

The course will be available in the fall of 2024. Early access is available for teachers who register on the MoneyWellth website at www.moneywellth.com. Credit unions and financial institutions interested in sponsorship opportunities can also reach out through the website for more details.

Key Features of the MoneyWellth Personal Finance Course:

Comprehensive Curriculum : A 10-part course covering key personal finance topics.

Interactive Simulation : Hands-on experience with budgeting through a simulation of the MoneyWellth app.

Teacher Support : Detailed lesson plans and activities to facilitate effective teaching.

Student Engagement : Interactive and practical exercises to reinforce learning.

Accessibility: Free access to all course materials and simulation tools, supported by credit union and financial institution sponsors.

MoneyWellth remains committed to promoting financial equity by offering accessible and effective financial education resources. This new initiative reflects the company's ongoing dedication to empowering individuals and communities through financial literacy.

For more information about the MoneyWellth personal finance course and interactive budgeting simulation, please visit www.moneywellth.com or contact Laura Valquez at Laura@moneywellth.com.

About MoneyWellth

MoneyWellth is a financial technology company focused on promoting financial equity through innovative solutions and educational resources. Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial well-being.

