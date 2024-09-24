Revelate Data Sharing Platform Adds Microsoft AZURE Capabilities

Revelate Extends Its Data Marketplace Cloud-to-Cloud Data Sharing Features With New Microsoft Azure Capabilities

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, has announced today that its data marketplace platform supports direct data delivery to end-users' Azure Blob Storage.

This new offering enables Revelate platform users to easily and securely deliver their data directly into Azure storage accounts or data lakes. Providing a seamless experience for users looking to leverage the power of Revelate's platform within their existing Azure environment. This new data fulfillment method completes other delivery methods, including Cloud delivery to SWS S3, virtual SFTP, point and click, File API, Query API, Snowflake Shares, and Databricks Delta Sharing. All these delivery mechanisms ensure that the Revelate platform can easily interact with numerous complex data infrastructures to provide scalable solutions to organizations, particularly to those who want to share and monetize their data with external partners or internal stakeholders in a secure and compliant manner.

By providing delivery options for Microsoft Azure, Revelate is one step closer to true inter-cloud data delivery. This has been made possible through monitoring the market, as well as the needs of Revelate clients. Together, they shape not only the future of data marketplaces, but the evolution of Revelate itself.

"We are excited to offer this new cloud data delivery service for our customers on Microsoft Azure," said Marc-Andre Hetu, co-founder and General Manager of Revelate. "This integration further demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help organizations unlock the full potential of their data assets."

Revelate's platform provides a suite of capabilities for data sharing and commercialization, enabling customers to fully realize the value of their data. With this new offering on Microsoft Azure, Revelate continues to reduce the burden for data teams to distribute data in the way consumers need it - inside or outside their organization.

To learn more about Revelate's new cloud data delivery service for Microsoft Azure or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://revelate.co/get-started-today/.

About Revelate

Revelate is the leading global provider of data marketplace platforms for secure and agnostic internal and external data sharing, as well as externally facing data stores. Revelate addresses the global challenge of managing massive amounts of accumulated data - which is often scattered, unstandardized, and difficult to access. This disorganization leads to lost productivity, missed insights, and unseen revenue opportunities. Revelate's solutions provide a fully automated, sovereign cloud-based platform that enables any firm to easily distribute their data.

Supported by leading investors such as Illuminate Financial, Anges Quebec, Anges Quebec Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, CME Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, Revelate's talented team of software engineers, product specialists, customer success experts, and sales and marketing professionals are dedicated to solving data management challenges across all industry sectors.

For more information, please explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Francis Wenzel

Head of Sales & Marketing

francis.wenzel@revelate.co

(514) 360-6369

SOURCE: Revelate

View the original press release on newswire.com.