24.09.2024
Cambridge Commodities, Inc. Joins the Regenerative Organic Alliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability and Quality

LINCOLN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Cambridge Commodities, Inc., a leading Certified B Corporation and trusted importer of organic and natural food ingredients, proudly announces its partnership with the Regenerative Organic Alliance. This alliance underscores Cambridge Commodities' dedication to sustainable practices and high-quality standards in the food industry.

"At Cambridge Commodities, we are driven by a deep commitment to sustainability and excellence," said David Evans, US CEO. "Joining the Regenerative Organic Alliance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality nutritional ingredients while championing regenerative farming practices."

The Regenerative Organic Alliance advocates for farming methods that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. By becoming a member, Cambridge Commodities affirms its role as a responsible steward of the environment and a promoter of ethical sourcing practices.

"Our aspiration is to be the best organic and natural ingredient supplier in the U.S., and joining the Regenerative Organic Alliance is a significant step towards achieving that goal," added Benjamin Zanfagna, Director of US Sales.

Cambridge Commodities prides itself on offering agile supply chain solutions and unparalleled customer service, with a commitment to low minimum order quantities, flexible pricing, and rapid turnaround times. The company's SQF-certified facility ensures triple-verified quality, maintaining unmatched purity and integrity in all products.

For more information on Cambridge Commodities, Inc. and its commitment to sustainability and regenerative farming practices, visit https://us.cambridgecommodities.com.

The Regenerative Organic Alliance exists to promote regenerative organic farming as the highest standard for agriculture around the world. For more information on Regenerative Organic Alliance, visit https://regenorganic.org.

About Cambridge Commodities, Inc.:

Cambridge Commodities, Inc. is a Certified B Corporation and Regenerative Organic Alliance Certified Organic Ingredient importer based in Lincoln, CA. The company is dedicated to providing quality nutritional ingredients while championing sustainability and regenerative farming practices.

Contact Information:

Anna Clarke
Marketing Manager
anna.clarke@cambridgecommodities.com
+447564055037

Benjamin Zanfagna
Director of US Sales
benz@cambridgecommodities.com
805-906-0063

SOURCE: Cambridge Commodities Inc.

