Global Data Risk LLC: Niral Kalaria, Former Deutsche Bank Investigations Head & Transformation Executive, Joins Global Data Risk

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Global Data Risk LLC (GDR), a leading consulting firm serving clients around the world, announced today that Niral Kalaria has joined as Non-Executive Director & Head of Financial Services Advisory for London, Frankfurt & New York, three global financial centers.

Niral brings a unique set of skills to GDR having served as the Chief Ethics Officer for the largest asset management firm in Germany with over 1 trillion dollars under management and having served in a variety of executive roles at Deutsche Bank, one of the world's leading financial institutions.

Niral is a seasoned financial services executive specializing in enterprise-level transformations underpinned by a unique compendium of global buy-side and universal banking roles and augmented by deep experience with global investigations, legal and regulatory mandates. He has a proven track record in delivering large-scale cultural and digital transformations as well as front-to-back franchise level remediation across governance, risk & compliance (GRC).

"Niral's unique strengths and demonstrable successes in financial services transformation is highly complementary with GDR's areas of advisory expertise and we are delighted to collaborate with him to expand our practice in the increasingly complex financial services sector" said Erik Laykin, GDR CEO and Managing Partner.

As the Chief Ethics Officer for DWS Group, Niral led a dedicated internal advisory unit mandated to strengthen firm-wide ethics and culture frameworks where he implemented important ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) controls. Prior to that he held an array of global executive roles with Deutsche Bank Group including mandates for: conducting all seminal internal investigations and advising on attendant organizational GRC remediation; spearheading business platform transformations for DB's global asset management and private banking franchises; and serving as global chief operating officer for its global institutional asset management business with responsibility for product development & business strategy.

Before his 20-year tenure with DB and DWS, Niral was in private legal practice at Willke Farr & Gallagher & Blank Rome where he advised prominent buy-side and sell-side firms across transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. Niral started his career with service at the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Division of Enforcement bringing civil enforcement actions and collaborating on criminal prosecutions for violations of the US federal securities laws.

Niral is a licensed New York state attorney, a CFA Charter Holder and holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

Managing the full spectrum of risk in an interdependent world. Global Data Risk LLC (GDR) offers cyber, litigation, economic, financial, and strategic expertise to law firms, financial services firms, corporations, accountancies, and governments around the world. Our experts combine senior level experience with technology, research, industry expertise, geo-political connectivity, and government relationships to help clients resolve their most complex challenges by providing objective, unvarnished advice

