Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 514000 | ISIN: DE0005140008 | Ticker-Symbol: DBK
Xetra
24.09.24
14:44 Uhr
15,292 Euro
+0,098
+0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30215,30815:00
15,30015,30415:00
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Data Risk LLC: Niral Kalaria, Former Deutsche Bank Investigations Head & Transformation Executive, Joins Global Data Risk

FINANCIAL SERVICES & CORPORATE INVESTIGATIONS EXECUTIVE SPECIALIZING IN ETHICS, ESG, CULTURE CHANGE AND ANTI-FINANCIAL CRIME

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Global Data Risk LLC (GDR), a leading consulting firm serving clients around the world, announced today that Niral Kalaria has joined as Non-Executive Director & Head of Financial Services Advisory for London, Frankfurt & New York, three global financial centers.

GDR Logo

GDR Logo
Global Data Risk LLC Logo

Niral brings a unique set of skills to GDR having served as the Chief Ethics Officer for the largest asset management firm in Germany with over 1 trillion dollars under management and having served in a variety of executive roles at Deutsche Bank, one of the world's leading financial institutions.

Niral is a seasoned financial services executive specializing in enterprise-level transformations underpinned by a unique compendium of global buy-side and universal banking roles and augmented by deep experience with global investigations, legal and regulatory mandates. He has a proven track record in delivering large-scale cultural and digital transformations as well as front-to-back franchise level remediation across governance, risk & compliance (GRC).

"Niral's unique strengths and demonstrable successes in financial services transformation is highly complementary with GDR's areas of advisory expertise and we are delighted to collaborate with him to expand our practice in the increasingly complex financial services sector" said Erik Laykin, GDR CEO and Managing Partner.

As the Chief Ethics Officer for DWS Group, Niral led a dedicated internal advisory unit mandated to strengthen firm-wide ethics and culture frameworks where he implemented important ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) controls. Prior to that he held an array of global executive roles with Deutsche Bank Group including mandates for: conducting all seminal internal investigations and advising on attendant organizational GRC remediation; spearheading business platform transformations for DB's global asset management and private banking franchises; and serving as global chief operating officer for its global institutional asset management business with responsibility for product development & business strategy.

Before his 20-year tenure with DB and DWS, Niral was in private legal practice at Willke Farr & Gallagher & Blank Rome where he advised prominent buy-side and sell-side firms across transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. Niral started his career with service at the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Division of Enforcement bringing civil enforcement actions and collaborating on criminal prosecutions for violations of the US federal securities laws.

Niral is a licensed New York state attorney, a CFA Charter Holder and holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

About Global Data Risk: Comprehend | Protect | Evaluate | Manage: Risk

Managing the full spectrum of risk in an interdependent world. Global Data Risk LLC (GDR) offers cyber, litigation, economic, financial, and strategic expertise to law firms, financial services firms, corporations, accountancies, and governments around the world. Our experts combine senior level experience with technology, research, industry expertise, geo-political connectivity, and government relationships to help clients resolve their most complex challenges by providing objective, unvarnished advice

Contact Information

Hannah Looney
Media Relations
hannah.looney@globaldatarisk.com
1 719 310 2976

SOURCE: Global Data Risk LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.