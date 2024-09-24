Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloud Storage Security Names Kevin Hunt as Chief Technology Officer

Former Microsoft Technology Leader Will Oversee the Enhancement of the Company's Innovative Data Security Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Cloud Storage Security (CSS), a leader in advanced threat detection and data loss prevention for cloud-native applications, today announced that Kevin Hunt has joined the company as chief technology officer. In this capacity, he is responsible for leading CSS's technical vision across product development, engineering, and customer experience.

Hunt brings to CSS a wealth of experience in leading product teams and driving technological innovation. With key roles at both Microsoft and Yammer, he has led product development and infrastructure initiatives to deliver cloud-scale solutions that maximize customer value. Hunt has managed global technical departments spanning engineering, security, data management, internal services, quality assurance, infrastructure, operations, and IT. His extensive expertise across various software environments and cloud storage platforms makes him a versatile leader equipped to guide CSS's technological advancements.

"We are excited to have Kevin join us as CTO," said CSS's chief executive officer Steven Hess. "Kevin's proven track record in rapidly scaling tech companies aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals as we embark on our next phase of growth. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be instrumental in accelerating our product development, driving our innovation agenda, and enhancing the solutions we offer to our customers worldwide."

CSS delivers unparalleled cloud storage security solutions that identify and mitigate malware as well as protect sensitive information in stored data or as files move across storage platforms. The company's antivirus solution is suitable for both structured and unstructured data stored across multiple platforms and its unique integration of multiple commercial threat libraries enables users to increase efficacy through multi-engine scans. The company's highly efficient data loss prevention solution enables companies to scan petabytes of data in minutes while keeping confidential information private and secure.

"Joining CSS presents a compelling opportunity to shape the future of cloud security," said Hunt. "I was impressed by CSS's dedication to innovation and its agile approach to solving critical data protection challenges. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to develop world-class solutions that not only meet, but anticipate, the evolving needs of our customers."

To learn more about CSS solutions, please contact a CSS expert.

About Cloud Storage Security

Cloud Storage Security (CSS) protects data in the cloud and on premises so that businesses can move forward freely and fearlessly. Its robust malware detection and data loss prevention solutions are born from a singular focus on, and dedication to, securing the world's data, everywhere. Serving a diverse clientele spanning commercial, regulated, and public sector organizations worldwide, the company solves security and compliance challenges by identifying and eliminating threats, while reducing risk and human error. CSS's modern, cloud-native solutions are streamlined and flexibly designed to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of use cases and workflows, while complementing and bolstering existing infrastructure and security frameworks. CSS holds certifications including SOC2, AWS Public Sector Partner with an AWS Qualified Software offering, AWS Security competency, and AWS Authority to Operate.

Find CSS on LinkedIn and YouTube.

PR Contact:

John Stafford
Parallel Communications Group
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
jstafford@parallelpr.com
+1 515 708-1296

SOURCE: Cloud Storage Security



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.