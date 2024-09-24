Cloud Storage Security Names Kevin Hunt as Chief Technology Officer

Former Microsoft Technology Leader Will Oversee the Enhancement of the Company's Innovative Data Security Solutions

Cloud Storage Security (CSS), a leader in advanced threat detection and data loss prevention for cloud-native applications, today announced that Kevin Hunt has joined the company as chief technology officer. In this capacity, he is responsible for leading CSS's technical vision across product development, engineering, and customer experience.

Hunt brings to CSS a wealth of experience in leading product teams and driving technological innovation. With key roles at both Microsoft and Yammer, he has led product development and infrastructure initiatives to deliver cloud-scale solutions that maximize customer value. Hunt has managed global technical departments spanning engineering, security, data management, internal services, quality assurance, infrastructure, operations, and IT. His extensive expertise across various software environments and cloud storage platforms makes him a versatile leader equipped to guide CSS's technological advancements.

"We are excited to have Kevin join us as CTO," said CSS's chief executive officer Steven Hess. "Kevin's proven track record in rapidly scaling tech companies aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals as we embark on our next phase of growth. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be instrumental in accelerating our product development, driving our innovation agenda, and enhancing the solutions we offer to our customers worldwide."

CSS delivers unparalleled cloud storage security solutions that identify and mitigate malware as well as protect sensitive information in stored data or as files move across storage platforms. The company's antivirus solution is suitable for both structured and unstructured data stored across multiple platforms and its unique integration of multiple commercial threat libraries enables users to increase efficacy through multi-engine scans. The company's highly efficient data loss prevention solution enables companies to scan petabytes of data in minutes while keeping confidential information private and secure.

"Joining CSS presents a compelling opportunity to shape the future of cloud security," said Hunt. "I was impressed by CSS's dedication to innovation and its agile approach to solving critical data protection challenges. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to develop world-class solutions that not only meet, but anticipate, the evolving needs of our customers."

About Cloud Storage Security

Cloud Storage Security (CSS) protects data in the cloud and on premises so that businesses can move forward freely and fearlessly. Its robust malware detection and data loss prevention solutions are born from a singular focus on, and dedication to, securing the world's data, everywhere. Serving a diverse clientele spanning commercial, regulated, and public sector organizations worldwide, the company solves security and compliance challenges by identifying and eliminating threats, while reducing risk and human error. CSS's modern, cloud-native solutions are streamlined and flexibly designed to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of use cases and workflows, while complementing and bolstering existing infrastructure and security frameworks. CSS holds certifications including SOC2, AWS Public Sector Partner with an AWS Qualified Software offering, AWS Security competency, and AWS Authority to Operate.

