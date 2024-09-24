IKIN, Inc.: IKIN Report Details Breakthrough in Video Compression and AI-Driven Regeneration

Technology offers proven method for transmitting HD video utilizing common transmission media, capacity, and endpoints

IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, has published its report, "Diffusion-Based Compression," authored by IKIN's Bryan Westcott, director of applied artificial intelligence, and Chris Vela, principal data scientist. The report highlights the application of highly efficient diffusion-based compression encoding that provides unmatched efficiency in transmission capacity demands and an AI-enhanced regeneration process to create very realistic video outputs.

"IKIN is making this report available to system architects and developers who are working on the next generation of video management and distribution solutions that may be limited by the current capacity of networks and transmission media," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "Our commercially viable approach should help content creators and streaming providers overcome performance-limiting infrastructure concerns, freeing them to satisfy customer demand for high-quality content."

At the core of IKIN's technology is a stable diffusion AI engine that is augmented with a small complement of low-quality guidance data. This application enables the dynamic down-selection of original video content data to create the smallest possible transmission package without loss of spatio-temporal information. Reconstruction of the video at the far end employs the same guidance information and patented techniques to create a completely new image this is nearly identical to the original.

This process allows compression that can significantly exceed the performance of state-of-the-art methods such as H.264 and H.265 in comparison ratios of perceptual and technical quality to compression size. As a result, IKIN's methodology produces high-quality images with dramatically reduced transmission requirements.

"An important distinction of what we have accomplished from AI-generated video and images is that we are not simply creating a video from a prompt, but rather, we are using the smallest possible reference set to regenerate an output that is nearly as clear and crisp as the original," said Blake Fox, vice president of engineering at IKIN. "The AI engine guidance enables the creation of a far more realistic output than today's protocols."

Designers and engineers working on video and AI projects are encouraged to view and download this paper from IKIN.

