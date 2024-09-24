Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
24.09.24
11:34 Uhr
31,760 Euro
-0,700
-2,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,35031,39015:01
31,35031,38015:01
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:18 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund holds final close

  • Total fee-generating commitments for the Fund amount to USD 3.2 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), including fee-generating co-investments of USD 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion)
  • EQT Active Core Infrastructure is a longer-hold strategy with a focus on downside protection, and applies EQT's active ownership approach and value creation playbook to core infrastructure companies in Europe and North America.
  • The Fund has already made three highly thematic investments that align with the strategy's investment criteria and core focus.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund (or the "Fund") has held its final close. Total fee-generating commitments for the Fund amount to USD 3.2 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), including fee-generating co-investments of USD 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion).

Applying the global platform's active ownership approach, industry insights, and local market access, Active Core Infrastructure seeks to leverage EQT's 15-year track record of building strong and resilient infrastructure businesses for the future. It invests in companies that provide essential services to society and aims to offer an attractive risk-return proposition based on stable cash yield generation, inflation protection, low volatility, and a long-term value creation opportunity.

The Fund is backed by a well-diversified global investor base consisting of blue-chip clients, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private wealth platforms.

Alex Greenbaum, Partner and Head of EQT Active Core Infrastructure, said: "We have an exciting deal pipeline of attractive, thematic investment opportunities ahead of us, and are pleased to have already partnered with three businesses that share our vision to deliver long-term, sustainable growth. We see significant potential in core infrastructure against the current macroeconomic outlook, with the possibility to acquire high quality assets while creating value using our proven active ownership approach, and I am excited to further scale the strategy in the years ahead."

The Fund has capitalised on the higher interest rate environment of the last two years and has invested across three thematically sourced, high-quality, and downside-protected companies, which demonstrate strong value creation potential:

  • Ocea Group, a provider of smart water and heat sub-metering infrastructure in France
  • Radius Global Infrastructure, an owner and operator of critical digital infrastructure sites globally
  • Tion Renewables, a renewable energy producer and operator with a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage across the European Union and the United Kingdom

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-active-core-infrastructure-fund-holds-final-close,c4041486

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4041486/3015205.pdf

Press Release, EQT Active Core Infrastructure, 240924

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/aci-image,c3336242

ACI Image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-active-core-infrastructure-fund-holds-final-close-302257021.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.