Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Patents its Remote Mobile Collection Capabilities for Businesses

Remote Mobile Collection enables faster device access and analysis, saving corporate investigators time and money

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024and Endpoint Inspector- delivers high value, supporting rapid data collection and offers greater convenience to the device's consenting owner, who can keep it during collection rather than return it to a corporate office.



According to Cellebrite's 2024 Industry Trends Survey, 83% of respondents said they rely on multiple tools for data collection. Remote Mobile Collection allows businesses flexibility to quickly collect from multiple devices at the same time, without disrupting day-to-day operations. These capabilities are available to the private sector, improving data accessibility and turnaround time - providing results within hours.

"We are proud to earn the patent for our Remote Mobile Collection capabilities. This technology underscores our commitment to efficiently modernize the workflow of our private sector customers," said Ronnen Armon, Chief Product and Technologies Officer at Cellebrite. "This new era for remote collection enables us to continue innovating solutions that deliver unparalleled experiences for the businesses we serve."

Discover moreabout Cellebrite's remote mobile collection capabilities.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that's evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, e-discovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite's enterprise solution offerings.

Media

Victor Ryan Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760