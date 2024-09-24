Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) is developing "easy-to-use and reproducible" propane heat pumps to replace fossil fuel systems in multi-family homes, while exploring modernization options for various residential building types. Germany's Fraunhofer ISE is leading a consortium of 20 companies from the heating and housing industries to optimize propane (R290) heat pump systems for existing multi-family homes. The LC R290 project plans to implement several heat pump pilot projects in residential buildings currently using gas or oil heating, with three conceptual ...

