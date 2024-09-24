Catheter Precision, Inc. Receives Chinese Patent for LockeT

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK:NYSE/American), a company engaged in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced that has received notification of the issuance of its first LockeT patent in the country of China.

Locket is a suture retention device used in the closure of percutaneous catheter access sites during any number of catheter procedures including electrophysiology, structural heart, and vascular surgery procedures. Locket is currently sold in the US and select international territories. Catheter Precision is awaiting CE mark certification, expected in the first quarter of 2025, which opens up the large market of European countries.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, commented: "China represents a very large market for LockeT, given that LockeT is a low-cost alternative to other closure devices. Our clinical data demonstrate that LockeT is easy to apply, comfortable to the patient, and works well in the overall groin management of the patient, including early ambulation and same day discharge from the hospital. We are happy to see the Locket intellectual property rights issued in the international markets."

