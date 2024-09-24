Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings Signals Strong Support for Milei's Reforms at NYSE Opening

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced its support for the Argentine government's economic initiatives following President Javier Milei's participation yesterday at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opening bell ceremony. This event, which coincides with the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, underscores a significant moment for Argentina on the global stage.

During the ceremony, President Milei, noted for his advocacy of free-market principles, expressed his administration's commitment to implementing policies aimed at establishing Argentina as the foremost libertarian country in the free world. He emphasized his government's resolution to avoid fiscal deficits, despite inheriting conditions that might have led to a historical economic downturn. Gaucho Holdings' key personnel were invited to attend this significant ceremony through the Argentine Consulate in New York, demonstrating their support for President Milei and his address to the global community.

Gaucho Holdings, supportive of the beneficial transformations in the Argentine economy driven by President Milei's policies, remains committed to capitalizing on the evolving economic landscape. With a diverse portfolio that spans fine wines, luxury real estate, and high-quality leather goods and accessories, Gaucho Holdings is well-positioned to benefit from a more stable and prosperous economic environment. This alignment with positive economic reforms promises to bolster the Company's market standing and deliver enhanced value to its investors.

"President Milei's vision for Argentina as a 'new Mecca of the West' is ambitious and resonates with our goals at Gaucho Holdings," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "We are committed to contributing to Argentina's resurgence as a leading destination for business and investment, leveraging our diverse portfolio to enhance our consumer and investor base."

The participation of President Milei at the NYSE is part of a broader agenda this week that includes addressing the United Nations General Assembly, as well as discussions with influential global leaders and business figures, such as Elon Musk, to garner international support for Argentina's economic reform and innovation initiatives.

Gaucho Holdings remains dedicated to its mission of delivering exceptional value through its luxury products and services, benefiting from and contributing to the revitalization of Argentina's economic landscape.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

