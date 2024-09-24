Land Betterment Corporation: Together eko Solutions and anu Are Tackling Food Deserts by Leveraging Indoor Farming

iGrow News features eko Solutions and anu who together are addressing food insecurity through modular farming solutions.

Land Betterment's portfolio company, eko Solutions, and anu were recently featured in iGrow News. The story explores the high impact results and potential these two innovative companies are achieving by combining their industry expertise to create efficient farming solutions.

The partnership between eko Solutions and anu is strategic, leveraging each company's strengths to create a robust, commercialized product. eko brings its extensive background in manufacturing and construction, having worked on projects ranging from automotive manufacturing to custom residential and commercial construction projects. anu contributes cutting-edge plant science, particularly their rotary aeroponics technology.

Following the successful prototype, eko Solutions is refining its containers for more automated operations and improved performance in high-heat environments, such as Arizona, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. The team is also working on increasing the modularity of their systems to meet specific customer needs. The containers can grow a range of crops, including leafy greens, herbs, and even some flowering plants.

About iGrow News

iGrow News is at the forefront of delivering insightful and impactful journalism in the dynamic world of Agriculture Technology. Established with a vision to be the leading voice in this sector, they are dedicated to providing readers with the latest news, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary on the rapidly evolving AgriTech landscape. iGrow News stands as a beacon of reliable information, shedding light on innovations, trends, and challenges in this vital industry.

The team comprises seasoned journalists, industry experts, and passionate writers, all united by a commitment to journalistic integrity and a deep understanding of Agriculture Technology. iGrow News is more than just a news outlet, they are a community hub for farmers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts to foster a platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration, helping our readers stay ahead of the curve in an industry as diverse as it is critical to our future. Visit them at www.igrownews.com or connect with them on social media - Facebook, X, LinkedIn.

About anu

anu (Heliponix, LLC, previously gropod®) is a dedicated health and wellness brand platform, committed to bringing the simplicity and purity of growing fresh produce closer to consumers. Our highly efficient and sustainable Rotary Aeroponics® technology supports a "Nespresso for plants' business model, offering a straightforward and recurring seed pod subscription service to help you cultivate Pure Produce® that not only sets a new standard for nutrition and flavor, but also food safety. Founded by a team of former NASA research engineers from Purdue University, anu is now taking steps to bring these advanced technologies into everyday living spaces and commercial settings, supported by funding from the Purdue University Research Foundation Venture Capital Fund, the National Science Foundation for the development of our computer vision AI, and the State of Indiana Manufacturing Grants to enhance our production capabilities. Anu is aiming to become the largest farm in the world based on the collective yield output of these decentralized systems, without owning any land. Connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

