WKN: A0NB6E | ISIN: DK0060124691 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GH
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 13:24 Uhr
Gabriel Holding A/S: Gabriel Holding's Chairman of the Board, Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, does not seek re-election

Chairman of the Board of Gabriel Holding A/S, Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, who turns 72 in September 2024, has informed the board that he will not seek re-election at the company's ordinary general meeting on December 12, 2024. Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen has been the chairman of the board of Gabriel Holding A/S since December 2010, when he was elected to the board.

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen was hired in 1983 as sales director at Gabriel, where he was responsible for the company's sales. In 1985, he took over the position of CEO. He held this position until 2010, when he left the company's daily management, was elected to the board, and appointed chairman of the board.

Over the 41 years Jørgen has served as both director and chairman, the group has evolved from a smaller Danish textile company to a publicly traded, globally represented, and recognized modern design and production company, founded and headquartered in Aalborg since 1851.

The current board believes that continuity in experience and competence is ensured within the board to solidly address the upcoming change in the chairman position.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
