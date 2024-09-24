Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.: Guardforce AI Reports Positive Adjusted Net Income for the First Half of 2024

Gross profit increased 50% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023



Establishing a strong AI technology foundation for solution development in travel and retail

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) ended June 30, 2024.

H1 Financial Highlights

Gross profit increased by approximately 50% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 18.4% in H1 2024, compared to approximately 12.0% in H1 2023

Adjusted net income (Non-IFRS) was approximately $0.1 million in H1 2024 compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $1.8 million in H1 2023

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses was approximately $5.0 million for H1 2024, a 25.7% decrease, compared to approximately $6.7 million for H1 2023

Operating loss improved by approximately $9.8 million, or 82.5%, to approximately $2.1 million in H1 2024, compared to approximately $11.9 million in H1 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $15.5 million



Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "2024 marks a pivotal year for us as we improved financial performance and drove business from our established core technological foundation for our AI initiatives. Our primary focus is developing GFAI Agents, which serve as the key technological backbone for our AI-driven travel and purchase solutions. By concentrating on high-margin services within the retail and travel sectors, alongside implementing cost-control initiatives, we've achieved notable results. We expanded services to over 25,000 retail stores, turned adjusted net income positive (reconciliation below), and achieved an approximately 50.0% increase in gross profit in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. These efforts have propelled us further on our transformative journey toward becoming a leading AI solution provider, while reinforcing a solid and sustainable business model."

H1 2024 Business Highlights

Consolidated legacy business by securing long-term contracts with key clients, expanded retail client base, and drove growth in higher-margin solutions: Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company (GFCS) won a 5-year contract to operate a Consolidate Cash Center (CCC) in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to become the largest CCC operator on behalf of the Bank of Thailand, operating 50% of its CCC operations. This operation allows GFCS to upgrade facility capabilities without additional investment, enhancing the overall operation with higher profit margins. Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM) revenue increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 74.3%, in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. GDM is a higher profit-margin solution which provides clients, particularly retail clients, with digital cash processing solutions. Beijing Wanjia Security System Limited secured two long-term contracts with existing key clients, expanding security alarm solutions to approximately an additional 3,900 stores, representing a more than 50% increase compared to 2023, and bringing the total stores serviced to approximately 12,000 stores across Mainland China. The total number of retail stores served in the security sector surpassed 25,000, marking a transformative milestone in the client base. This strategy helps the Company better understand clients' needs, standard procedures, and industry pain points, allowing the development of customized AI solutions.

Developed GFAI Agents as the core technology foundation for AI Purchase and AI Travel Solutions: Upgraded Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform as a unified cloud platform to integrate various large language models and third-party APIs for GFAI Agents development. Leveraged client insights and service experience to develop GFAI Agents that address the challenge of matching the right products to end-users in the travel and retail industries. Developed the proof of concept for the AI Travel Assistant to optimize travel routes, resources, and real-time agenda adjustments for end-users in the travel industry, as well as AI Purchase solutions to provide tailored product recommendations for end-users in retail.

Diversified existing RaaS solutions by: Partnering with iApp Technology Co., Ltd, a Thailand-based technology company specializing in AI and data processing management, to launch "LinguaBot," which integrates generative AI features to enhance the robots' chatbot capabilities for concierge services. Launching RoboTravel Agent (RTA), an upgraded AIoT Robot Advertising solution for the travel industry that includes a smart ticketing system and coupon promotion features for scenic sites. Continuing partnership with China International Travel Service Shenzhen Co., Ltd (Nice Tour), and rolling out approximately 1,000 RTAs in Asia Pacific. Expanding AIoT Robot Advertising to the U.S., with more than 200 robots deployed. Launching a decentralized spatial computing solution that utilizes robots' unused computing power to process complex tasks beyond advertising. This initiative will not only generate additional revenue for Guardforce AI but also offers the potential for revenue-sharing with businesses where the robots are deployed, creating a mutually beneficial business model.





"In 2024, we continue to focus on consolidating our legacy business, strengthening our client base in the travel and retail sectors, and accelerating R&D in AI solutions, particularly the development of GFAI Agents tailored for these industries. Our achievements in the first half of the year have laid a strong foundation for continued growth, as we remain committed to creating products and services that help our customers optimize their sales and marketing operations. Additionally, we continue to carefully manage our expenses and have implemented successful cost reduction strategies that have effectively lowered operating expenses overall," concluded Ms. Wang.

Financial Overview

Net revenue decreased by approximately $0.4 million, or 2.4%, to approximately $17.6 million, for H1 2024, compared to approximately $18.0 million for H1 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease of foreign currency exchange rates between Thai Baht and U.S. Dollars. Despite the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue for the secured logistics business increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 5.2%, compared to the H1 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $3.2 million for H1 2024, compared to approximately $2.2 million for H1 2023. Gross profit margin increased to 18.4% for H1 2024, from 12.0% for H1 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and a higher profit margin from our continued growing GDM business and Cash-In-Transit business with our retail customers.

For H1 2024, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased significantly to approximately $5.0 million, compared to approximately $6.7 million for H1 2023, representing a 25.7% decrease. Operating loss was approximately $2.1 million in H1 2024, compared to approximately $11.9 million in H1 2023, mainly due to the reduction in fixed asset depreciation and inventory provisions. Adjusted net income (Non-IFRS) was approximately $0.1 million in H1 2024 compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $1.8 million in H1 2023. As of June 30, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $15.5 million and $26.0 million, respectively.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)



For the six months ended

June 30,

2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 17,566,844 $ 18,005,603 Cost of sales (14,327,094 ) (15,846,807 ) Gross profit 3,239,750 2,158,796 Stock-based compensation (172,655 ) - Recovery (Provision for and write off) of withholding tax receivable 32,980 (561,277 ) Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables (184,180 ) (870,408 ) Provision for obsolete inventories - (3,090,283 ) Impairment loss on fixed assets - (1,591,766 ) Impairment on goodwill (30,467 ) (1,263,040 ) Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (4,967,290 ) (6,683,850 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (2,081,862 ) (11,901,828 ) Other income, net 312,342 77,665 Foreign exchange losses, net (49,041 ) (584,093 ) Finance costs (81,534 ) (578,308 ) Loss before income tax from continuing operations (1,900,095 ) (12,986,564 ) Provision for income tax benefit (expense) 22,949 (874,431 ) Net loss for the period from continuing operations (1,877,146 ) (13,860,995 ) Discontinued operations: Net gain for the period from discontinued operations 38,719 11,562 Net loss for the period (1,838,427 ) (13,849,433 ) Less: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 9,167 (30,214 ) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company $ (1,847,594 ) $ (13,819,219 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company $ (0.18 ) $ (4.35 ) Loss per share from continuing operations Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company $ (0.19 ) $ (4.36 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 9,991,600 3,174,282

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)



As of

June 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,979,217 $ 20,235,227 Restricted cash 26,319 100,764 Trade receivables 5,316,983 5,630,805 Other current assets 2,633,799 1,665,571 Withholding tax receivable, net 366,884 607,221 Inventories 381,155 506,403 Amounts due from related parties 13,086 2,172,638 Assets held for sale - 201,963 Total current assets 22,717,443 31,120,592 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 1,496,236 1,608,762 Property, plant and equipment 3,280,470 4,043,725 Right-of-use assets 2,588,540 2,688,208 Intangible assets, net 2,684,655 2,836,250 Goodwill 411,862 411,862 Withholding tax receivable, net 1,504,543 1,617,625 Deferred tax assets, net 1,110,164 1,085,477 Other non-current assets 390,065 402,447 Total non-current assets 13,466,535 14,694,356 Total assets $ 36,183,978 $ 45,814,948 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 3,047,534 $ 3,016,850 Borrowings 187,288 337,241 Borrowing from a related party - 3,104,149 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,457,783 1,239,066 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 53,055 108,597 Other current liabilities 1,764,636 3,171,643 Amounts due to related parties 139,557 2,898,506 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale - 130,876 Total current liabilities 6,649,853 14,006,928 Non-current liabilities: Borrowings - 44,410 Operating lease liabilities 1,124,195 1,455,857 Finance lease liabilities 203,127 218,996 Provision for employee benefits 4,591,555 4,935,982 Total non-current liabilities 5,918,877 6,655,245 Total liabilities 12,568,730 20,662,173 Equity Ordinary shares - par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 10,237,282 shares at June 30, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,830,373 shares at December 31, 2023 1,228,509 1,179,680 Subscription receivable (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Additional paid in capital 82,011,907 80,983,164 Legal reserve 223,500 223,500 Warrants reserve 251,036 251,036 Accumulated deficit (60,188,269 ) (58,340,675 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 209,422 985,120 Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company 23,686,105 25,231,825 Non-controlling interests (70,857 ) (79,050 ) Total equity 23,615,248 25,152,775 Total liabilities and equity $ 36,183,978 $ 45,814,948

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)



For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,877,146 ) $ (13,860,995 ) Net gain from discontinued operations 38,719 11,562 Net loss (1,838,427 ) (13,849,433 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and Amortization of fixed and intangible assets 1,556,922 2,619,001 Stock-based compensation 172,655 - (Recovery) Provision for and write off of withholding tax receivable (32,980 ) 561,277 Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables 184,180 869,519 Provision for obsolete inventories - 3,090,282 Impairment loss on fixed assets - 1,591,766 Impairment on goodwill 30,467 1,263,040 Finance costs 81,778 584,897 Interest income (261,041 ) - Deferred income taxes (101,998 ) 874,431 (Gain) Loss from assets disposal (31,577 ) 41,965 Gain on disposal of a subsidiary (3,607 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) Decrease in trade and other receivables (90,891 ) 157,279 Increase in other assets (1,005,338 ) (719,595 ) Decrease in inventories 114,223 296,824 (Decrease) Increase in amounts due to related parties (386,720 ) 639,807 (Decrease) Increase in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities (437,966 ) 1,285,317 Decrease (Increase) in withholding tax receivable 227,903 (374,013 ) Increase in provision for employee benefits 13,428 20,774 Net cash used in operating activities (1,808,989 ) (1,046,862 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (34,442 ) (829,231 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 27,805 - Acquisition of intangible assets (114,224 ) (217,077 ) Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed (28,186 ) - Interest received 283,750 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 134,703 (1,046,308 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares - 20,867,386 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 506,693 Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares - (49,664 ) Proceeds from bank borrowings - 1,756,738 Repayment of bank borrowings (252,717 ) (1,937,096 ) Repayment of related party borrowings (3,304,787 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (877,553 ) (1,267,979 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (4,435,057 ) 19,876,078 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,109,343 ) 17,782,908 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (362,280 ) 16,840 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at January 1, 21,973,395 8,230,644 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30, $ 15,501,772 $ 26,030,392 Non-cash investing and financing activities Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries - 1,848,000

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-IFRS adjusted net (loss) income represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.

Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.

The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS net (loss) income for the periods indicated: