MIRAI AI-Vision Software Provider Now Positioned to Accelerate Growth and Be Closer to Customers in the North American Market

Micropsi Industries, a leading provider of AI software for industrial robots, today announced its transition to a U.S.-based company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Previously a German company, this strategic shift aligns with its growth objectives, enabling it to be closer to its North American customers and to provide a more robust infrastructure to support the regional market.

MIRAI enables real-time control of robotic arms through the application of advanced AI, allowing robots to learn from training data and adapt to variance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Strategic Shift to Leverage AI Disruption in U.S. Manufacturing

Effective immediately, Micropsi Industries, Inc., headquartered at 300 Brannan St. Suite #101, San Francisco, CA 94107, has become the parent company. The German entity, now a subsidiary based in Berlin, will continue to focus on research and development, product innovation, and European market operations. Both locations have driven the company's success and will remain crucial to its future growth. Additionally, the company will soon establish a new location in the Boston, Massachusetts area to further expand its presence.

This company transition follows the strategic appointment of seasoned B2B software leader Gary Jackson as CEO in December 2023. With decades of executive leadership experience, Jackson is steering the company's business strategy to drive global growth and expansion.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector is expanding and rapidly adopting new technologies. AI-based solutions are becoming crucial for addressing labor shortages amid the significant movement to reshore manufacturing to the U.S.," said Gary Jackson. "As we enhance our footprint in the U.S., we are excited to establish a stronger foundation that will enable us to better access and serve the market. This strategic move allows us to be closer to our customers and partners, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value and drive innovation."

Leadership Team Expansion and Focus on Customer Success

To support its growth and reinforce its customer-centric approach, Micropsi Industries has made several key management appointments in the U.S. this year:

Chris Hughes, Chief Financial Officer: Hughes joined the company in April 2024, bringing strong financial expertise to support its growth plans. With over 20 years of experience, he has held senior finance positions at several technology companies, including Planalytics, Shunra Software, Zonoff, and Goliath Technologies, where he was instrumental in advancing financial strategies, improving operational performance, and managing two successful exits.

Scott Foote, Chief Information Security Officer: Foote joined Micropsi Industries in April 2024, bringing over 30 years of experience in information security. His recent roles include Chief Product Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief AI Officer. Foote has a diverse background with notable companies such as Phenomenati, Apexa iQ, Cloaked, and MITRE, among others. He holds numerous certifications, including CISSP and CISM, and has founded several successful startups, with notable achievements in security technology.

Jessica Yen, Vice President of Customer Success: Yen joined Micropsi Industries in July 2024, bringing experience in building and managing international customer success teams to deliver exceptional service. She has a proven track record in leading customer success initiatives for software within the manufacturing sector. Previously, Yen served as the Head of Customer Team at Tulip Interfaces, where she led global teams to deliver and manage customers. She also worked in management consulting and held various manufacturing and operational roles at GE Aviation. At Micropsi Industries, Yen will focus on expanding and enhancing the company's global customer success efforts.

Jerald Ray, Managing Director APAC: Joining Micropsi Industries in June 2024, Ray brings along an extensive technology and international business background of more than 25 years in process engineering, consulting, and global finance in the Asia Pacific region. Starting his career as a Production Research Engineer at the Konica Corporation, he worked in Japan, San Francisco, and Singapore across a wide array of manufacturing, communications, and data security products, most recently with AI-based computer vision systems for manual processes at Drishti Technologies. Ray will be establishing a fully functional presence for Micropsi throughout Asia from Tokyo.

About Micropsi Industries

Micropsi Industries specializes in AI-vision software for industrial and collaborative robots, with its flagship product MIRAI at the forefront of this technology. MIRAI enables real-time control of robotic arms through the application of advanced AI, allowing robots to learn from training data and adapt to variance. This innovation enables more efficient and robust operation in dynamic factory environments.

Understanding the complexity of integrating such advanced technologies, Micropsi Industries offers not only its cutting-edge software solution but also the deep expertise of its seasoned team and curated network of system integration partners. Their dedicated customer success teams work closely with customers to ensure that each solution is perfectly tailored and seamlessly integrated into their operations.

Based in San Francisco and Berlin, Micropsi Industries is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of task-specific machine learning in industrial automation. For more information, please visit https://www.micropsi-industries.com.

