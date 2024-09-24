Insightful Introduces Powerful New Workload Management Tools to Help Organizations Drive Growth and Address Employee Burnout

New Feature Set Enables Leaders to Support Employee Engagement by Optimizing Resource Allocation and Ensuring Fair Distribution of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Insightful, an award-winning workforce analytics software, has announced the launch of powerful new workload management features designed to increase employee engagement and productivity by balancing workloads based on data.

By leveraging comprehensive analytics about workload distribution, capacity, and staffing, Insightful's new workload management tools help managers assess and optimize team utilization. It reveals critical trends in overutilization and underutilization, providing actionable insights that managers can use to balance workloads to help avoid burnout and make teams more efficient.

Key Features of Insightful's New Workload Management Functionality

Workload Visibility & Distribution :Real-time workload analytics enable managers to assess the health of workload distribution within their teams. The platform then provides data-backed suggestions to optimize workload distribution to create more balance for teams and individuals.

Cost-Saving Resource Allocation :Through real-time data, managers can assess staffing needs and make informed decisions about reassigning employees from other teams, reallocating tasks or increasing headcount.

Remote Team Workload Management :Insightful allows organizations to monitor utilization trends remotely, ensuring workloads are balanced and evenly distributed, regardless of location.

Employee Wellbeing and Engagement :Insightful helps managers identify workload imbalances, overutilization, and underutilization to make proactive adjustments to keep employees engaged and productive.

AI-Assisted Workload Management:InsightsAI enables managers to ask critical questions such as, "Which team needs more staff?" or "Are workloads evenly distributed?" and receive actionable answers to make fast, accurate decisions about workload distribution.

Ivan Petrovic, founder and CEO of Insightful, said, "Workload distribution impacts every part of organizations from productivity, costs, efficiency to employee well-being. And unbalanced workloads are the leading cause of poor resource allocation and employee burnout.

"With our new workload management feature set, it's easier than ever for managers to understand individual and team workloads, and make decisions that save money and improve employee well-being. By utilizing data, rather than guesswork, to allocate resources, users of our new features can optimize their workforce in a way that drives sustained success."

Insightful's new workload management tools are now available to existing users and to new users via a free seven-day, full-feature trial at www.insightful.io/trial.

About Insightful

Insightful's workforce analytics software drives business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, cut project resource needs by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

