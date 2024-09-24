Anzeige
24.09.2024
Insightful Secures 41 Top Badges in G2's Latest Report for Summer 2024

Insightful's Workforce Analytics Platform Was Recognized Across Multiple Global Markets, Including Employee Monitoring Software and Time Tracking Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Insightful, a leading workforce analytics software, has been awarded 41 top honors in the latest rankings from top software review marketplace G2. These accolades reinforce the company's industry-leading position in the employee productivity monitoring software and time tracking sectors across various markets.

Key Details:

  • Insightful has secured top rankings in 41 categories by G2, highlighting its leadership in employee monitoring and time management software segments.

  • Notable awards include top rankings for "Easiest to Use," "Easiest Setup" and "Leader" status in the employee monitoring segment, as well as a Leader and High Performer in the Time Tracking and Time and Attendance segments.

  • G2's reports are based on authentic reviews and insights captured from users of software products around the world.

Voted Easiest to Use, Once Again

Insightful has solidified its reputation as the first-choice workforce analytics software for thousands of organizations through a series of awards for G2, such as "Easiest Setup" and "Easiest to Use."

The Insightful platform took home top rankings globally across the U.K., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in the employee monitoring, time tracking, and time and attendance segments.

Strategic Leadership and Market Expansion:

Ivan Petrovic, CEO and founder of Insightful, said, "These awards are a testament to our focus on building user-centric software. While many workforce analytics solutions are overly complex for intuitive daily use, we've put ease of use at the heart of our product. And these awards show we have achieved this while also delivering the most in-depth workplace insights available.

"The fact that these rankings are based on reviews from the marketplace across the globe give them extra meaning. It shows that we are delivering on our vision of building a product that makes teams more productive and that users love."

About Insightful

Insightful's workforce analytics and remote work software drives business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, cut project resource needs by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

Contact Information:
Seb Kipman
Email: media@insightful.io

For further details, visit www.insightful.io.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman
Head of Communications
media@insightful.io

SOURCE: Insightful

