OrderlyMeds Partners with Trifecta to Provide Ultimate Weight Loss Solution

OrderlyMeds has partnered with leading health and fitness-focused Meal Delivery Service Trifecta to provide GLP-1 Friendly meals for OrderlyMeds GLP-1 program members.

Trifecta, the leading macro-nutrient-focused meal delivery service in the United States, and OrderlyMeds, a best-in-class telemedicine platform specializing in prescription GLP-1 weight loss medications, today announced a partnership to deliver a holistic solution addressing the full cycle of sustainable, safe, and healthy weight loss by combining medically managed appetite and blood sugar control with delicious and precision engineered nutrition.

OrderlyMeds is changing how the world thinks about weight loss through GLP-1 treatment, coaching, and healthy eating to help you lose weight and keep it off for good. As part of a holistic approach to GLP-1 weight loss, OrderlyMeds recognizes that a nutritious diet is crucial for maximizing the benefits of GLP-1 medications, managing side effects, and supporting long-term weight maintenance. While GLP-1 medications help with appetite control and satiety, proper nutrition enhances their effectiveness and promotes healthy eating habits. In addition to nutrition, OrderlyMeds' vision is to provide expert guidance on medication, fitness, and mindfulness practices, creating a holistic program that addresses physical and mental health. Trifecta's ready-to-eat meals are designed to provide a delicious way to the nutritional guidelines recommended for the safe and healthy use of GLP-1 medications. Thousands of Trifecta and OrderlyMeds customers report positive weight loss outcomes when using their products. For those who are busy and need a meal option that complements the OrderlyMeds Weight program, these meals are a helpful addition to their routine. Together we'll help you better understand your relationship with food, how to be more mindful of your habits, and give you the knowledge and support you need for long-lasting changes.

"I have been on a weight loss roller coaster for 25 years. Nutrition has always been a huge element of where I go astray. Combining Trifecta with GLP1s has helped me accelerate my results and finally get under 200 lbs. for the first time in years. I look forward to exploring with their nutritional team all the new meal offerings we can develop together." - Chris Spears, CEO, OrderlyMeds.

Research indicates that when undergoing GLP-1 treatment, it is important to maintain proper nutrition and Trifecta's GLP-1 meals are designed to help people meet the recommended nutritional guidelines. Trifecta's GLP-1 meal plan emphasizes low-glycemic, nutrient-dense foods, including lean proteins, whole grains, non-starchy vegetables, and healthy fats, with a focus on high-fiber foods to aid digestion and stabilize blood glucose. The partnership will focus on a digital approach offering OrderlyMeds members GLP-1 Friendly meals to help people develop healthier habits and behaviors that last. For OrderlyMeds users who are busy and have difficulty following the prescribed Meal Plans in the in-program, this will provide them with an 'easy button' to stick to the program.

"Trifecta was founded on the principle that you can both enjoy what you are eating and feel good about it. Our meals integrate best-in-class standards for quality and nutrition with sustainable practices and a commitment to culinary excellence. We're excited to work with OrderlyMeds in combining medically managed weight loss with proper nutrition to provide a seamless and supported journey to better health." James Keller, CEO, Trifecta Nutrition.

Since 2015, Trifecta has created strategic partnerships with premier sports leagues, brands, and entities, including F45 Training, the UFC, PGA Tour, American Heart Association, Spartan Races, Team USA Weightlifting, The CrossFit Games, Mr. Olympia, Noom, and now OrderlyMeds. These partnerships have helped build a community that positioned Trifecta as the top organically-sourced meal delivery service for Americans looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Trifecta has utilized the support of these athletes, sports leagues, and health and wellness organizations to help spread the word about the impact healthy eating via meal prep can have on Americans' health, emotional well-being, and confidence.

Trifecta is the nation's largest science-backed meal delivery service founded with a bold mission dedicated to health, by delivering fresh, healthy meals directly to your door. We began Trifecta because we believe there are three fundamental areas of health - mind, body, and social. These areas are interdependent, meaning you cannot thrive in one area without thriving in the others.

Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and directly to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is some of the highest quality in the industry, using high-quality organically sourced and grass-fed ingredients. We offer meals in seven categories to meet everyone's needs, including GLP-1 Friendly Meals, Keto, Paleo, Plant-Based, Clean Eating, Classic Meal, and a Meal Prep section, so you can enjoy delicious, healthy meals at home, in the office, or on the run.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com



OrderlyMeds is a best-in-class telemedicine platform offering affordable GLP-1 weight loss medications paired with total health benefits. We're dedicated to our customers' total health, wellness, and weight loss journey with easy approvals, a supportive community, and transparent pricing.

Learn more about OrderlyMeds by visiting OrderlyMeds.com

