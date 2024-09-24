SpendMend Welcomes Michael Williams as Leader in Healthcare Contract Services Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost-cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce that Michael Williams has joined the company as the head of its new Contract Services Solutions division. Michael brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare supply chain management and is widely recognized for his ability to drive transformation and achieve significant cost savings across complex healthcare organizations.

Throughout his career, Michael has held pivotal roles at top healthcare organizations, including UPMC, McKesson, Allegheny Health Network, and most recently, Premier Inc. He has a proven track record of leading large-scale supply chain operations: developing and executing strategic sourcing initiatives: and managing multi-faceted projects with significant financial and operational impact. His leadership has been instrumental in helping Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), academic medical centers, and standalone health systems optimize their supply chains to improve their bottom lines.

In his new role, Michael will lead the Contract Services Solutions division, a comprehensive suite of proprietary SpendMend offerings designed to expand insight and visibility throughout the procure to pay process throughout the health network. The Contract Services Solutions bundle provides an advanced, technology-driven, client facing SaaS software suite to expand visibility to line-item detail in purchased services, contract compliance, and overall rebate management while delivering actionable insights, supporting both cost savings and operational efficiency.

"I am thrilled to join SpendMend at this exciting time," said Michael Williams. "The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid changes, and there is a critical need for innovative solutions that not only reduce costs but also improve operational efficiency. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help healthcare organizations across the country achieve these goals and, ultimately, enhance patient care."

Dan Geelhoed, CEO of SpendMend, expressed his enthusiasm for Michael's arrival, stating, "Michael Williams is an outstanding addition to our team. His extensive background in supply chain management and his visionary approach to solving complex challenges make him the perfect leader for our Contract Services Solutions. At SpendMend, our mission is to help healthcare organizations uncover hidden costs and illuminate dark data to improve patient care through innovative solutions, and Michael's expertise will be key in driving this mission forward."

