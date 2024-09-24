Whittier Trust Elevates Dean Byrne to Executive Vice President

Strategic Leadership and Commitment to Client-Centric Excellence Drive Dean Byrne's Promotion to Executive Leadership at Whittier Trust

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Whittier Trust, the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, is pleased to announce that Dean Byrne, CFA®, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, while continuing to serve as Senior Portfolio Manager and Regional Manager of the Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. In his role, Dean is responsible for leading a team of experienced professionals in delivering customized wealth management services to high-net-worth clients while advancing initiatives to further Whittier Trust's growth strategy.

Dean Byrne has been with Whittier Trust for more than 20 years, playing an integral role in advising clients on holistic asset allocation, risk assessment, efficient wealth transfer strategies and charitable giving, always emphasizing after-tax performance. As part of Whittier Trust's Investment Committee, Dean contributes to shaping the firm's investment strategies and client solutions.

"Dean's advancement to Executive Vice President acknowledges his exemplary leadership in Nevada and his steadfast focus on delivering personalized, high-caliber service to our clients," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Under his strategic guidance, our Nevada office has seen significant growth and a deepening in the quality of the services we provide to our clients. Nevada, with its unique trust and estate planning capabilities, is a key part of our strategic vision, and we are eager for Dean to continue driving our future efforts there."

Dean Byrne's extensive background includes his designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and his involvement with the CFA Society of Nevada. He is deeply connected to the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), where he received his bachelor's degree in Finance. Dean serves on the Board of the University of Nevada Foundation and is a member of their Investment Committee. He is also an active member of the University's Silver and Blue Society and sits on the Advisory Board for the school's College of Business.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dean contributes to the community as the Treasurer and a member of the Board of Directors of Classical Tahoe, a premier cultural event in the region.

Dean's promotion is a testament to his expertise, leadership, and unwavering dedication to Whittier Trust's mission of providing personalized, comprehensive, and local wealth management services.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

