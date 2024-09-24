Exyn Technologies: Exyn Powers Drift-Free Scans With Advanced Positioning Features

Accurately Capture Longer Scans in Large, Complex Environments in Real-Time

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / INTERGEO STAND A3.081 - Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous robotics, today announced advancements in its mission to enable rapid highly accurate data captures over longer distances in large and complex environments. Typically challenging with SLAM-based mappers due to accumulated error known as drift, now with Nexys, operators can quickly anchor and align captured point clouds into global coordinate frames with ease. Users can post-process, clean, and subsample point clouds directly on-site for less downtime and greater transparency.

Enabling Zero Drift

Thanks to a proprietary combination of ground control points, GPS integration, and multi-sensor fusion, operators can quickly capture highly accurate 3D models with Nexys over large and complex environments, which can be integrated with global coordinate frames using pre-established ground control points. The high-fidelity, colorized point cloud models captured by Nexys can be further constrained by control point map anchoring and with GPS RTK/GNSS data corrections for precise and globally accurate digital twins.

To provide the most interoperability, Nexys point clouds can now be exported in E57 format with embedded panoramic photospheres that allow surveying professionals in the geospatial and construction industry to build feature-rich digital twins with fused 2D and 3D data.

"Exyn Technologies continues to push the boundaries of modular, autonomous robotics with Nexys, empowering operators to capture precise, colorized 3D models in large and complex environments. By seamlessly integrating ground control points, GPS, and multiple sensors, users can create globally accurate digital twins in real-time, minimizing downtime and maximizing transparency," said Brandon Torres Declet, Exyn CEO. "Now, with a more robust post-processing pipeline and E57 format exports, Nexys offers a revolutionary multitool for surveying and construction professionals to deliver feature-rich, geospatially accurate models with ease."

Visit the Exyn team and technology at Intergeo in Stuttgart, Germany. Stand A3.081, 23-26 September 2024.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies is at the forefront of autonomous aerial robot systems development. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Its commitment to delivering superior products and services continually shapes the future of autonomous exploration.

Contact Information

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing - Exyn Technologies

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

2155145332

SOURCE: Exyn Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.