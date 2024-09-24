Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exyn Technologies: Exyn Powers Drift-Free Scans With Advanced Positioning Features

Accurately Capture Longer Scans in Large, Complex Environments in Real-Time

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / INTERGEO STAND A3.081 - Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous robotics, today announced advancements in its mission to enable rapid highly accurate data captures over longer distances in large and complex environments. Typically challenging with SLAM-based mappers due to accumulated error known as drift, now with Nexys, operators can quickly anchor and align captured point clouds into global coordinate frames with ease. Users can post-process, clean, and subsample point clouds directly on-site for less downtime and greater transparency.

Enabling Zero Drift

Enabling Zero Drift

Thanks to a proprietary combination of ground control points, GPS integration, and multi-sensor fusion, operators can quickly capture highly accurate 3D models with Nexys over large and complex environments, which can be integrated with global coordinate frames using pre-established ground control points. The high-fidelity, colorized point cloud models captured by Nexys can be further constrained by control point map anchoring and with GPS RTK/GNSS data corrections for precise and globally accurate digital twins.

To provide the most interoperability, Nexys point clouds can now be exported in E57 format with embedded panoramic photospheres that allow surveying professionals in the geospatial and construction industry to build feature-rich digital twins with fused 2D and 3D data.

"Exyn Technologies continues to push the boundaries of modular, autonomous robotics with Nexys, empowering operators to capture precise, colorized 3D models in large and complex environments. By seamlessly integrating ground control points, GPS, and multiple sensors, users can create globally accurate digital twins in real-time, minimizing downtime and maximizing transparency," said Brandon Torres Declet, Exyn CEO. "Now, with a more robust post-processing pipeline and E57 format exports, Nexys offers a revolutionary multitool for surveying and construction professionals to deliver feature-rich, geospatially accurate models with ease."

Visit the Exyn team and technology at Intergeo in Stuttgart, Germany. Stand A3.081, 23-26 September 2024.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies is at the forefront of autonomous aerial robot systems development. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Its commitment to delivering superior products and services continually shapes the future of autonomous exploration.

Contact Information

Vanessa Varian
VP Marketing - Exyn Technologies
vvarian@exyntechnologies.com
2155145332

SOURCE: Exyn Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.