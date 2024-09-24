SustainableIT.org at Climate Week NYC & UNGA79: Leading the Way in Sustainable Practices and Responsible AI Under the Guidance Of UN 2.0

The organization is championing sustainable technology in alignment with the UN's vision for a greener future.

SustainableIT.org , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to integrating sustainability and responsible AI into technology practices, is proud to announce its active participation in Climate Week NYC 2024, held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79). In alignment with the UN 2.0 vision, SustainableIT.org will champion digital transformation and responsible AI as essential components in achieving global sustainability goals.

Under the theme It's Time, It's IT's Time - Time to Learn, Lead, and Change, SustainableIT.org's delegation will promote sustainable and responsible AI practices, supporting the UN Digital Compact, the AI for Good initiative, and the Summit of the Future. These efforts reinforce the critical role that technology and IT leadership play in advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shaping the Future of Sustainable IT

As global leaders prioritize sustainable technology and responsible AI, the UN is placing unprecedented focus on these issues. SustainableIT.org, alongside its members and partners, is driving the conversation on new benchmarks for IT sustainability and leadership.

Executives such as CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, Chief AI Officers, and IT Sustainability Officers are invited to join SustainableIT.org in advancing sustainability within their organizations, industries, and communities. Now is the time for these leaders to embrace sustainable innovation and responsible AI at scale, creating a lasting global impact.

As part of its Climate Week initiatives, SustainableIT.org will launch its Responsible AI: Principles and Practices for Success and Sustainability at Scale. This new framework offers a simple yet comprehensive model: Reflect, Reframe, Reimagine-designed to guide responsible AI implementation across organizations. The framework includes nine principles that encompass risk, sustainability, inclusiveness, ethics, trust, data, training, and innovation.

SustainableIT.org's Climate Week NYC Program

Throughout Climate Week, SustainableIT.org will host a variety of events that focus on Responsible AI, Digital Transformation, ESG Metrics, and Sustainability Leadership. The program aligns with the UN Digital Compact, providing a platform for AI-driven solutions to combat climate challenges.

Key program highlights include:

Responsible AI Executive Workshop

The Sustainability Value Creation Partnership Forum

SustainableIT.org Reception and Gala Dinner

Driving Decarbonization through Digital Transformation and Data Insights

Leading Change with Sustainability and Responsible AI: Harnessing Digitalization for a Better Future

Reimagining ESG Metrics: A Behavioral Approach to Boosting Shareholder Returns

Esteemed Partners

SustainableIT.org is honored to collaborate with key industry leaders such as Cisco, Celonis, Wipro, Deloitte, ServiceNow, Delphix by Perforce, Salesforce, ERM, GlobeScan, Accounting for Sustainability (A4S), Human-I-T, Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, and the Imperial College Business School Leonardo Centre on Business for Society. These partnerships are instrumental in advancing the discussion on sustainable technology and responsible AI.

"As technology leaders, it's our responsibility to drive real change," says Ralph Loura, Board Chair SustainableIT.org. "At Climate Week and UNGA79, we're leading the way by integrating responsible AI and digital transformation to tackle climate challenges. The time to act is now."

For example, Deloitte and SustainableIT are currently fielding a sustainability maturity assessment for IT leaders that will provide benchmarks across key capabilities including skills resources, procurement, architecture and more. Those wishing to participate can access the survey here .

"Building trust is at the heart of every enterprise transformation, and Celonis recognizes its critical role in advancing responsible AI and sustainability efforts. Our commitment to responsible AI is not just a technological initiative--it's a societal responsibility. By implementing AI responsibly, applying Process Intelligence, and embedding sustainability into every process, businesses can lead the way toward a more resilient, sustainable future," said Vanessa Candela, Chief Legal & Trust Officer at Celonis.

"IT leaders want to ensure that AI is deployed and used responsibly as well as effectively by their organizations," says SustainableIT.org Research Principal, Rick Pastore. "Our deployment governance tools are the first release in what will be an ongoing program of AI guidance relevant to all industries."

SustainableIT.org invites organizations to join its delegation at Climate Week NYC or participate in one of six exclusive events hosted alongside UNGA79 from September 22 - 26, 2024.

For more information about SustainableIT.org, Climate Week NYC events, or membership opportunities, please visit our website and Climate Week NYC events page.

