SCS Global Services: Global Heat Reduction Registry Announces First Three Methodologies for Projects Tackling Short-Lived Climate Pollutants

Pioneering approach brings near-term focus to climate impact and accounting?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The Global Heat Reduction (GHR) Registry, a new registry focused on driving climate finance into mitigation projects that support near-term heat reduction, announced the release of three methodologies during Climate Week:

Methodology for Assessing Emissions Reductions via Collection and Destruction of HFCs

Methodology for Assessing Methane Recovery from Landfill Gas

Methodology for Assessing Methane Recovery from Anaerobic Digestion of Manure to Produce Biogas.

Project evaluation conducted under the methodologies will provide a unique window into the heat reduction benefits of mitigating these pollutants over climate-critical timeframes including 2030, 2040 and 2050, as well as over longer-term time horizons.

Effective immediately, the GHR Registry is ready to begin accepting mitigation projects that will be independently verified against these methodologies. Funded by GHR's "Heat Reduction Credits" (HRCs), these projects will be able make their mark in near-term heat reduction.

"We are excited to bring these methodologies to market as part of our commitment to slow global warming in the crucial next decade," said GHR Executive Director, Kiff Gallagher. "Our goal is to stimulate innovative projects that reduce the most potent climate pollutants, and build a bridge to longer term climate stabilization and restoration."

The GHR Registry is part of a larger Global Heat Reduction Initiative announced last week by SCS Global Services, a pioneer and international leader in third-party certification and standards setting in the sustainability arena.

"The Initiative aims to support companies, governmental agencies, and other organizations in their efforts to gain a more complete understanding of their own climate impacts, and to identify and prioritize efforts that can lead to rapid, sustainable global heat reduction," said Linda Brown, SCS Co-founder and Senior Vice President.

The GHR Registry takes advantage of groundbreaking climate accounting protocols addressing all drivers of climate change, including many that have been historically overlooked or undervalued, and delivering crucial heat reduction computation over any timeframe of interest.

This accounting approach is a direct application of the most recent consensus science summarized in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) synthesis and special reports of the past decade, especially the fifth and sixth Assessment Reports (AR5 and AR6). It was developed in consultation with international climate experts and peer-reviewed by the Scientific Advisory Panel of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), convened by UNEP.

"Today's announcements are only the beginning," said Gallagher. "Several new methodologies are in the pipeline. We are looking forward to welcoming new projects and requests for additional methodologies through registry@heatreduction.com."

To download copies of the methodologies, or learn more about the GHR Registry, please visit: https://www.heatreduction.com/documents

About the Global Heat Reduction Initiative

The Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) was launched in 2024 to bring new tools to market that will help slow global warming within the next decade and beyond. The Initiative delivers the most comprehensive climate accounting approach available today, including critical data to unlock financing for projects that canrapidly reduce excess atmospheric heat. GHR services include a climate registry, footprint calculation and verification, and advisory services. GHR is an initiative of SCS Global Services. Learn more at www.heatreduction.com.

About SCS Global Services?

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th?year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. ?SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information,?visit?www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

Media contact: Tom Vandyck, media@heatreduction.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com