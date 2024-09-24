West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, has identified chewable tablets as a superior supplement delivery format compared to gummies.

With up to 40% of people struggling to swallow pills, consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives. While the gummy supplement market is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2031, sales of chewable vitamins and supplements are expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2027. Despite this slower projected growth, Vitaquest research confirms that chewable tablets offer clear advantages over gummies, including better dosage control, absorption, stability, and taste.

When comparing the two delivery formats, chewable tablets are specially formulated to deliver vitamins, minerals, and other nutraceuticals effectively. In contrast, gummies are confectioneries made with ingredients like corn syrup, sucrose, gelatin, starch, food acids, along with various coloring and flavoring additives. While both formats aim to provide nutritional benefits, their formulations differ significantly, and that's what tips the scales in favor of chewable tablets.

"Chewable tablets hold several advantages over gummies. Chewable tablets offer better stability, are less sensitive to heat, have lower sugar content, and provide a wider range of flavor options," says Terry Coyle, Chief Innovation Officer at Vitaquest, "Additionally, they can deliver higher doses of nutraceuticals per serving, require a lower minimum order quantity, and have lower manufacturing costs and production times. Chewable tablets are also more suitable for all age groups."

Why are Chewable Tablets Better than Gummies?

Higher Potency and Dosage Control

Chewable tablets appeal to both adults and children and can come in different shapes and sizes, making them visually appealing and easy to dose. Their adjustable size also allows for more active ingredients, delivering higher potency compared to standard gummies.

Due to the ingredients that make up gummies, there's less room to include nutraceuticals. In fact, Alcimed reports that it is difficult to make gummies with more than 10% active ingredients by weight, whereas Vitaquest can create chewable tablets that contain up to 50% active ingredients by weight.

The difference in the two delivery formats is illustrated when comparing popular brands of children's multivitamins:

Two-tablet serving of a chewable has: Five calories, two grams of carbohydrates, less than one gram of sugar, and 100% or more of the daily allowance of all vitamins.

Two-gummy serving: 15 calories, four grams of carbohydrates, two grams of sugar, less than 60% daily allowance of most vitamins.

Versatility and Stability

According to Systemic Reviews in Pharmacy, chewable tablets combine the manufacturing and stability advantages of solid dosage products with beneficial flavor and administration features. They can be manufactured using direct compression, a process ideal for moisture- and heat-sensitive ingredients, helping to maintain the stability of nutrients.

Gummies are produced using one of the following manufacturing methods. The first is to spray the nutrients on the finished gummy. That means the nutrients may fall to the bottom of the bottle/packaging, or it could come off on the hands of people, resulting in the consumer not receiving the full amount of nutrients. The other method involves directly incorporating nutrients into the gummy mixture, which requires the gummy to be maintained at a relatively high temperature. This introduces the risk for nutrient degradation due to heat exposure, especially for heat-sensitive nutraceuticals such as probiotics.

It's important to note that gelatin-based gummies can melt and lose their shape when exposed to temperatures above 90°F. Once cooled, they may form sticky, gelatinous clumps that are difficult to consume. This poses a significant challenge, especially since large retailers often store supplements in warehouses where temperatures regularly exceed 100°F.

Mouthfeel and Taste

Chewable tablets provide a superior mouthfeel, with the ability to deliver a soothing, cooling effect and a smooth texture. On the other hand, many consumers find the texture of gummies less pleasant, an important consideration for children and adults. Elderly consumers with dentures may find gummies' stickiness objectionable.

Chewable tablets are also available in a wider range of flavors beyond the standard fruit options offered by gummies, including chocolate, vanilla, and caramel, which are difficult to replicate in gummy form.

Manufacturing Timeframe and Costs

On average, chewable tablets being manufactured for the first time can be developed within 12-16 weeks from the time a purchase order is placed, compared to gummies, which can take twice as long to produce. Additionally, the minimum order quantity (MOQ) for chewables is often lower-around 4,100 bottles, compared to up to 30,000 bottles for gummies, allowing supplement brand owners to invest less money upfront.

Sugar Content and Additives

While gummies rely on sugar or sugar syrups for both sweetness and structural integrity, chewable tablets don't require these ingredients to maintain their form. Gummies often need additional citric or malic acid to maintain their acidic pH and structural stability, while chewables can be formulated without extra sugars or acids.

For more reasons why supplement brand owners should choose chewable tablets vs. gummies as a delivery format, read Terry Coyle's insightful blog article now on Vitaquest.com. We also invite you to visit us at booth #5655 in the IPA Pre-, Pro- and Post- Biotics Center at SupplySide West 2024 in Las Vegas October 30-31, 2024, to receive one of a limited number of chewable tablet samples to experience our innovative solutions.

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

