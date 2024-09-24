Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced it has been awarded Americas CCaaS Vendor Partner of the Year at Verint Engage 2024 in Orlando. This is Five9's fifth time being awarded Verint's CCaaS Vendor Partner of the Year across the duration of Five9 and Verint's seven-year partnership. This recognition follows Five9 and Verint's recent announcement of a new cloud integration that will allow customers to seamlessly purchase and implement Verint CX automation solutions in the Verint Cloud directly from Five9.

"Winning the Americas CCaaS Vendor Partner of the Year award from Verint for the fifth time is a tremendous honor and a testament to the strength of our partnership," said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP International Sales and Global Partners, Five9. "Our relationship with Verint has been instrumental in delivering seamless and innovative solutions that drive real value for our customers. This recognition not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also underscores the impactful results we achieve together in enhancing customer experiences through our joint advanced CX automation and AI offerings."

The Verint Partner Awards honors partners across North and Latin America for their customer success achievements with Verint solutions. The judging panel selected winners based on their expertise, proven track record, and focus on driving significant value for their customers from the Verint Open Platform over the past year.

Partner organizations were recognized for successful customer engagement across consulting, sales and marketing, and for helping brands leverage AI to deliver tangible business outcomes.

"Our partnership has grown and evolved substantially over the years and is powered by shared values and a strategic commitment to serving our customers," says Verint's John Bourne, senior vice president, Global Channels and Alliances. "Congratulations to Five9 for their ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance customer experience through AI and CX automation."

Learn more about Five9 and Verint's partnership here.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalized customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 2,500+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of AI, our platform, and our people to drive AI-elevated CX.

