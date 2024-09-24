Jeonju's flagship event, "Jeonju Festa 2024," takes place throughout October, showcasing the city's cuisine, culture, and vibrant energy.

Jeonju Festa 2024, the signature celebration of Jeonju, brings together the city's unique flavors, cultural heritage, and festive spirit under the slogan "October, Jeonju Tastes Even Better

Jeonju Festa 2024, is offering Jeonju's cuisine, traditions, culture, and art in five different festivals throughout October. (Image: JEONJU CITY)

The city of Jeonju has announced that it plans to host five major festivals, each encapsulating the essence of Jeonju's cuisine, traditions, culture, and art, as part of Jeonju Festa 2024, which will take place at Jeonju Stadium throughout October.

Jeonju Festa 2024 will offer a month-long lineup of diverse events every week, ensuring there will always be something to taste, see, and enjoy.

The festivities kick off in the first week of October with the "Jeonju Festa Opening Festival" on October 3, followed by the "Jeonju Bibimbap Festival" from October 3 to 6, which highlights Jeonju's most iconic dish, bibimbap.

In the second week, from October 11 to 13, Jeonju will host the "Jeonju International Hanji Industry Fair" and the "Jeonju Book Fair." These events celebrate Jeonju's millennial history as a city of traditional paper hanji and literary culture.

The third week will offer the "Jeonju Joseon Pop Festival" from October 18 to 20, entertaining visitors with the fusion sounds of contemporary and traditional music and reflecting Jeonju's status as a city of sound.

In the fourth week, the inaugural "Jeonju Makgeolli Festival" from October 25 to 26 will tantalize taste buds with a variety of delicious side dishes paired with Jeonju's beloved makgeolli. This final week will culminate in the grand "Jeonju Festa Closing Festival," bringing the month-long celebration to a memorable closure.

Additionally, this year's Jeonju Festa will offer wide-ranging experiences that showcase the city's culinary and cultural delights, including the "Sweet Store," which features famous Jeonju desserts, the world's largest weekly "Drone Show (held once per week)," and a traditional play zone, "Our Playground."

Woo Beom-ki, Mayor of Jeonju said, "We are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for all visitors so that they can immerse themselves in Jeonju's rich flavors and vibrant culture through Jeonju Festa 2024, which promises to be more exciting than ever, reflecting Jeonju's status as Korea's leading cultural city."

For more details, please visit the official website (www.jeonjufesta.com).

