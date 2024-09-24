Genesis Features New Bloomberg In-Car App to Deliver Media Content to Owners

Planned expansion of the service to multiple Genesis models starting with the newly designed Electrified G80

Features include Bloomberg TV+, Bloomberg Originals, and News Feed with service to first roll out in Korea, followed by Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis has partnered with Bloomberg Media to deliver a new program of services provided through a new in-car app, powered by Bloomberg. The service will be introduced first to the newly designed Electrified G80 model starting September 25 in Korea.

The service will be expanded to the G90, G80, GV80, GV80 Coupe, GV70, Electrified GV70, and GV60 models and is set to roll out in Korea by Q1 2025. The service is due to be launched in Korea first, with Europe slated to complete its launch by Q2 2025. The app will be installed as part of the Over-the-Air (OTA) update for existing cars.

This partnership between Genesis and Bloomberg Media marks an exciting advancement in providing convenient and high-quality media content for Genesis owners. With the new in-car app, owners can stay connected and informed in the comfort of their own cars, accessing Bloomberg's trusted and timely news, analysis, and entertainment options without the need for additional sign-ins.

Through the service, Genesis owners will be able to access a wide array of content without having to sign in. The features include Bloomberg TV+, Bloomberg Originals, and News Feed, delivering major headlines and relevant information in a timely manner.

As part of the commitment to enhancing the ownership experience, Genesis is also offering select model owners the Annual Access, an annual Bloomberg digital subscription package, starting with the newly designed Electrified G80 and expanding to G80, G90, GV80, and GV80 Coupe. Owners will gain unrestricted access to Bloomberg.com and the Bloomberg app across all devices.

This comprehensive package ensures that Genesis owners can enjoy the benefits of Bloomberg's premium content both inside and outside their vehicles, enabling them to stay up to date and make informed decisions in their personal and professional lives.

ABOUT GENESIS

At Genesis, we put customer comfort at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, progressive, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models - including the G70, G80, G90, GV60, GV70, and GV80 - Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Since its initial launch in Korea, Genesis has emerged in key markets across the globe. For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.genesis.com or the global newsroom at https://newsroom.genesis.com.

