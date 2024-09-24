Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: German High Street Properties A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of German High Street Properties A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060093524 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: German High Street Properties -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,045,383 shares (DKK 30,453,830) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 609,076 shares (DKK 6,090,760) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,654,459 shares (DKK 36,544,590) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 73 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GERHSP -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 42233 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66