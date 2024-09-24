Tabnine Introduces First AI Agents to Autonomously Generate and Validate Code for Atlassian Jira

First of their kind AI Agents Offer One-Click Implementation and Validation of Jira Issues, dramatically simplifying software development and maintenance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024, the originators of the AI code assistant category, today announced the general availability of two new AI agents seamlessly integrated into Atlassian Jira to transform the way software teams approach software development and maintenance tasks: the Jira Implementation Agent and the Jira Validation Agent. ??



First previewed in May , Tabnine is the first AI code assistant to offer a full integration with Jira and the first to offer publicly available "issue to code" AI agents. Now with just a single click, Tabnine customers can implement a Jira issue (whether a story, bug, task, or subtask), autonomously generating code from the requirements outlined in that issue. Further on, developers can then use Tabnine's Jira Validation Agent to ensure that selected code - whether human- or AI-generated - meets the specifications of an issue in Jira, with Tabnine offering instant feedback and code suggestions if adjustments are needed.

"We're proud to lead a new evolution of AI in software development, with human engineers and highly capable AI agents collaborating to streamline the entire software development lifecycle," said Brandon Jung, VP Ecosystem at Tabnine. "By offering developers not just best-in-class AI software development tools, but a platform that is CIO and CISO-approved for its privacy and company-specific personalization, Tabnine is helping mature engineering teams build better apps faster and with more confidence."

These latest agents further support Tabnine's proven ability to automate upwards of 50% of the code and artifacts for developers. Offering unparalleled privacy and comprehensive protection from legal risk, Tabnine's AI Agents respect the company's zero data retention policy for any and all information they are exposed to through Jira.

The capabilities of the new Tabnine Jira Agents include:

One-Click Code Generation : Automatically generate code for Jira issue requirements with a single click using the Jira Implementation Agent.

: Automatically generate code for Jira issue requirements with a single click using the Jira Implementation Agent. AI-Driven Code Validation : Validate and review code against Jira issue requirements with the Jira Validation Agent, offering suggestions and feedback.

: Validate and review code against Jira issue requirements with the Jira Validation Agent, offering suggestions and feedback. First-to-Market "Issue-to-Code" AI Agent : Tabnine is the first AI code assistant to fully integrate with Jira for an end-to-end "issue-to-code" workflow.

: Tabnine is the first AI code assistant to fully integrate with Jira for an end-to-end "issue-to-code" workflow. Parent Issue Implementation : Implement parent issues like entire Jira stories, bugs, and tasks directly through Tabnine, with more detailed support for child issues coming soon.

: Implement parent issues like entire Jira stories, bugs, and tasks directly through Tabnine, with more detailed support for child issues coming soon. Contextual AI Code Suggestions : Tabnine leverages Jira issue details (text in title and description) and local project context to deliver more accurate and relevant code recommendations.

: Tabnine leverages Jira issue details (text in title and description) and local project context to deliver more accurate and relevant code recommendations. Seamless Jira Integration : Simple setup with Jira, respecting all user permissions and ensuring only assigned issues are accessible.

: Simple setup with Jira, respecting all user permissions and ensuring only assigned issues are accessible. Enterprise-Ready Configuration: Available at no additional cost for Tabnine Pro and Enterprise customers, with admin-controlled deployment for Enterprise users.



The automated agents build on Tabnine's recent AI advancements, including the AI Test agent and onboarding agent , automating some of the most important yet time-intensive tasks.

For more detailed information as well as to view demonstrations that show how to connect Tabnine to Jira, how to implement a Jira issue, and more, read Tabnine's blog here.

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps development teams of every size use AI to accelerate and improve the software development life cycle. As the original AI coding assistant, Tabnine has been used by millions of developers around the world to boost code quality and developer happiness using generative AI. Unlike other coding assistants, Tabnine is the AI that you control; it is extensively personalized to your engineering team, private and secure

