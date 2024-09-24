Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 15:10 Uhr
Bauer Hockey Partners with DELSEY PARIS to Deliver an Exclusive Collection

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS, French leader in premium luggage and third worldwide, and the No. 1 global brand in hockey, Bauer Hockey, are delighted to announce their collaboration, developing a lifestyle collection of luggage and everyday bags, and drawing on Bauer Hockey's deep experience in product design and innovation.

Changemakers partnering to continue industry innovation

The new relationship between the premium brands will feature the creation of luggage, duffels, backpacks, and bags, designed with the hockey fan in mind. Paired together, DELSEY PARIS and Bauer Hockey offer a sense of inspiration, empowerment, and freedom of movement, highlighted through their brand expansion and transformation over the last 78 and 97 years, respectively.

Just as Bauer Hockey gear offers unmatched protection on the ice, this collection of everyday and travel bags is designed to provide superior security for your belongings. From the signature Bauer logo, symbolizing a legacy of excellence, high-tech hockey-inspired components thoughtfully incorporated into each bag, as well as lightweight and durable materials, this collection embraces the "Play Hard, Play Fast" philosophy, offering protection and security for those constantly on the move, who live and breathe the game. The new line will also include customization opportunities, for sports teams to showcase their logo and unity, on and off the ice.

"Partnering with Bauer Hockey supports our strategy in developing quality licenses with premium leaders across industries," said Davide Traxler, CEO, DELSEY PARIS. "Bauer Hockey forever changed the game of hockey by developing the first skate and we changed the luggage industry with the first suitcase with a telescopic handle and retractable wheels. Our collaboration creates meaningful opportunities for both brands."

"Whether it's on or off the ice, our Bauer team thinks about the athlete's needs first and foremost, including ways to bring our brand and innovation to places beyond the rink, and we know for many hockey families travel is a part of hockey life," said Ed Kinnaly, CEO, Bauer Hockey. "Our new partnership with DELSEY PARIS brings the Bauer heritage into premium lifestyle bags not only for our hockey players hitting the road but also for travel pros who want quality as much as style.

This lifestyle collection will be available in both the U.S. and Canada starting in June 2025.

Contact:
Shannon Stern
Uproar PR for DELSEY PARIS
sstern@uproarpr.com


