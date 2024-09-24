Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, is excited to announce its participation in several major industry events over the coming months. These events will provide an opportunity for network operators in enterprise, cloud, and service provider customers to learn about and experience Arrcus' innovative solutions and engage with the company's leadership team and technology experts.

"As AI continues to increase in significance for customers across vertical industries, there is a growing focus across the globe on the efficiency of the underlying network infrastructure," said Arrcus Chairman and CEO, Shekar Ayyar. "We are excited to showcase at upcoming events, the technology uniqueness and economic benefits for customers adopting Arrcus networking solutions."

Lanner Edge AI Summit September 26, 2024, Santa Clara, CA, USA

Arrcus' founder and CTO, Keyur Patel, will deliver a keynote address at the Lanner Edge AI Summit. His presentation, titled "Transforming 5G networks with AI-RAN to deliver more intelligent, secure, and efficient mobile networks will take place on September 26, from 1:50 pm to 2:10 pm. This keynote will highlight how Arrcus is pushing the boundaries of network modernization to meet the demands of distributed AI infrastructures.

Japan Startup Showcase Summit October 7, 2024, Tokyo, Japan

Arrcus will be exhibiting at the Japan Startup Showcase in Tokyo. Visit the Arrcus booth to meet with executives to witness the latest in Arrcus' innovative technologies. Arrcus' CEO, Shekar Ayyar, CEO, will be speaking on a panel during the event entitled, "Cracking the Code: Effective Collaboration with Japanese Corporations" on October 7th at 9:05 am local time.

NVIDIA AI Summit D.C. October 7-9, 2024, Washington, D.C.

Arrcus will be a Silver sponsor at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Washington, D.C. from October 7-9. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Arrcus booth (#308) to learn more about Arrcus' innovative networking solutions for AI-driven infrastructures. To secure a meeting with Arrcus during the event, please click here.

MWC Las Vegas October 8-10, 2024

Arrcus will attend and speak at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas. Meet our team in Meeting Room 869MR and join the Tech Talk Stage to hear us speak on "Networking for AI" on Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 am. This presentation will highlight how Arrcus and NVIDIA are collaborating to advance networking solutions tailored for AI applications. To secure a meeting with Arrcus during the MWC Las Vegas event please click here.

NYSE Wired AI Networking Event October 21, 2024, New York, NY

Arrcus will be the featured company at the NYSE Wired event, hosted by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 21, 2024. This event brings together elite AI innovators, technology executives, practitioners, media, and investors. Arrcus CEO, Shekar Ayyar and CTO Keyur Patel will deliver a presentation on Arrcus' latest innovations, growth trajectory, and future plans.

NVIDIA AI Summit India October 23-25, 2024, Mumbai, India

Arrcus will be participating in the NVIDIA AI Summit in India, taking place from October 23-25. The company will have a booth in the Inception Pavilion, where attendees can meet with Arrcus executives to discuss the company's latest developments in networking solutions for AI. Visitors will be able to explore how Arrcus is addressing the unique networking challenges in AI across various industry sectors. To secure a meeting with Arrcus during the FYUZ Dublin event please click here.

Aramco Entrepreneurship Summit: October 27-28, 2024, Ithra, Dhahran and

FII 8th Edition: Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow October 29-30, 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Arrcus CEO, Shekar Ayyar, will showcase Arrcus' cutting-edge technology at the Aramco Entrepreneurship Summit and Shekar will be participating in the Aramco Keynote address during the event. This summit brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders to discuss critical topics in entrepreneurship, innovation, the digital economy, and sustainability. Additionally, Arrcus will be a participant at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2024, where global leaders will explore how investments can drive prosperity and a sustainable future, expanding the horizons of human potential.

FYUZ (Telecom Infra Project) Event November 11-13, 2024, Dublin, Ireland

Arrcus will be exhibiting at the FYUZ event in Dublin targeting Telecom infrastructure. Arrcus will participate in two Main Stage Panels on November 12 featuring Sanjay Kumar, VP of Product Management and Marketing, and Keyur Patel, CTO. "Operational Challenges on the Procurement Process of Disaggregated Technologies" will take place at 11:00 am and "Open Transport Solutions for Distributed AI" from 4:25 PM. To secure a meeting with Arrcus during the FYUZ Dublin event please click here.

MWC Barcelona March 3-6, 2025, Barcelona, Spain

Arrcus' customer engagement momentum will continue into 2025 with a significant solution showcase at the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona event with a booth in Hall 2, 2D41. As one of the most influential events in the mobile industry, MWC Barcelona will offer an opportunity for customers and prospects to see latest demos and meet with Arrcus executives. Please click here to secure a meeting with Arrcus in Barcelona during the Mobile World Congress event.

