Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 15:12 Uhr
ICCPP GROUP: VOOPOO Clinches Top Honor at InterTabac 2024 in Dortmund!

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 19th to 21st, industry professionals and exhibitors from around the world gathered at InterTabac 2024 in Dortmund, Germany, to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore the future of the tobacco industry. InterTabac, established in 1978, is one of the most important exhibitions in the international tobacco sector. This year's event featured over 700 exhibitors, attracting nearly 20,000 visitors. ICCPP Group, the parent company of VOOPOO, participated in the event, showcasing its latest products and innovations.

VOOPOO Wins Alternative Nicotine Product of the Year 2024.

VOOPOO Shines at InterTabac 2024: Showcasing Innovation and Winning Top Award

This year, InterTabac was unprecedented in scale and introduced awards for the first time. This award aims to recognize new tobacco products that bring technological innovation and profound insights to the tobacco industry, promoting continuous exploration and progress in the industry. VOOPOO's ARGUS G2 mini won the inaugural "Alternative Nicotine Product of the Year 2024" award. Other devices, ARGUS A, ARGUS G2, VMATE MAX along with DRAG S2, DRAG X2 have also gained much attention with their fresh look and enhanced features.

VOOPOO's innovative booth became a focal point, featuring a futuristic space capsule design displaying their latest products for vaping enthusiasts to experience firsthand the superior draw of VOOPOO's core products, testing their unique features and flavors. It has attracted significant attention from professional media and clients at the event, fully demonstrating the international image and innovative strength of international vape enterprises.

Beyond product demonstrations, VOOPOO also included a gaming area designed to entertain and reward, attracting over 500 visitors. VOOPOO has prepared an exciting raffle where lucky winners can receive a premium VOOPOO product bundle. Additionally, attendees are invited to test their reflexes in a reaction time challenge. These engaging activities ensure that every visit to the VOOPOO booth at InterTabac 2024 is both memorable and rewarding.

ICCPP Strides Forward: Paving the Way for a Bright Future in Global Markets

ICCPP's success at InterTabac 2024 demonstrates the company's industry-leading position, reflecting long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and social responsibility. This award will inspire ICCPP to continue upholding its spirit of innovation, deepen the development of its proprietary brands, promote the advantageous growth of branded products in global markets, and further enhance communication and cooperation with global market partners and users.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514086/VOOPOO_Wins_Alternative_Nicotine_Product_Year_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voopoo-clinches-top-honor-at-intertabac-2024-in-dortmund-302257112.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
