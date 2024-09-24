New Mediterranean submarine cable by Medloop France strengthens Sipartech's pan-European terrestrial and undersea infrastructure

Sipartech, a leading infrastructure operator in Europe, is leveraging Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution to provide wholesale 400GbE services over an 800Gb/s wavelength on its submarine network and bolster the resilience and quality of its extensive pan-European network.

The deployment includes both terrestrial and submarine routes, including the submarine cable system managed by Medloop France, connecting Barcelona, Spain, to Marseille, France, and Genoa, Italy. This strategic expansion enhances Sipartech's ability to provide high-capacity, low-latency connectivity across Europe, meeting the growing demands of cloud providers, hyperscalers, data centers, and enterprises.

Barcelona is a crucial interconnection site in the Mediterranean that links major data centers and corporate hubs, and the Medloop cable provides a diverse path to the traditional outbound route from Spain to the rest of Europe. This helps support the region's digital growth and ensure network service resiliency and protection from disruptions caused by weather events, mooring mishaps, construction accidents, or sabotage.

"We chose Ciena's best-of-breed GeoMesh Extreme because it offers the capacity and reliability that allow us to keep pace with unabated bandwidth growth and avoid outages. Our collaboration with Ciena makes it possible for us to deliver unparalleled network quality and reliability to our customers," said Julien Santina, Founder and CEO of Sipartech. "That-and we've worked with Ciena previously on our terrestrial network. Their innovative 'overland and undersea' technology and wholehearted collaboration were instrumental to our ability to launch this new route."

Said Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of EMEA at Ciena: "With its Medloop cable, Sipartech is disrupting the status quo by addressing the critical need for diversified infrastructures in Europe. Data center operators and telecom companies have demanding and complex connectivity requirements, and Sipartech's network, powered by GeoMesh Extreme, is up to the task of providing the dark fiber and other B2B lit services that bring essential digital activities in the region to life."

Managed by Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite, Sipartech's network utilizes Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic 5 Extreme for maximum bandwidth efficiency and flexibility. With the 6500's colorless, directionless and contentionless (CDC) photonic architecture, Sipartech gains the ability to grow capacity and rebalance the network according to customer needs, as well as rapidly restore connectivity in the event of failures.

Ciena Services provided network design validation, installation, and testing services, along with end-to-end project management to ensure successful project execution and completion.

About Sipartech

Sipartech is one of the leading neutral and independent infrastructure operators in Europe. Provider of dark optical fibre and very high connectivity services (optical transmission, Ethernet services, IP Transit, Internet access, cloud connectivity ...) for data centres, operators, and enterprises, Sipartech deploys, operates, and maintains an extensive network of more than 34,000 km across Europe. Discover more on www.sipartech.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

