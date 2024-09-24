Swiss Innovator Introduces Sustainable, LoRaWAN®-Enabled Solution for Enhanced Logistics and Asset Tracking

truvami, a Swiss-based startup supported by Swisscom Broadcast AG, is set to showcase its Smart Label technology at The Things Conference in Amsterdam on September 25-26. This innovative solution leverages LoRaWAN® and organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology to deliver precise indoor and outdoor localization, transforming the logistics and asset tracking landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924198399/en/

Crate equipped with truvami Smart Label for optimized distribution center logistics (Photo: Business Wire)

Revolutionizing Asset Tracking with Smart Labels

truvami's Smart Label is designed to revolutionize the logistics and asset tracking industry by offering a flexible, easy-to-mount solution that seamlessly integrates with existing supply chains. Unlike traditional labels that require manual scanning, truvami's Smart Label autonomously transmits location data and other vital information-such as temperature and shock/movement-to a cloud application via wireless communication. This touchless process significantly enhances efficiency across supply chains, internal logistics, manufacturing processes, and asset management within buildings.

Ambient Light Powered Technology

The Smart Label leverages organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology, developed by the French deep-tech company Dracula Technologies, to reduce operational expenses associated with battery charging or replacement. OPV cells printed onto a thin film harvest ambient light from their immediate environment and transform it into energy, eliminating the need for batteries and ensuring a sustainable and highly reliable long-lasting power source.

truvami's labels are crafted from flexible, thin-film materials that resemble traditional paper, barcode, or RFID labels, making them easy to adopt without altering existing workflows. Moreover, the reusable nature of the Smart Labels reduces waste, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable labels currently prevalent in the industry.

Advanced Localization with LoRaWAN®

The LoRaWAN®-based tracker provides accurate localization both indoors and outdoors. Co-developed with the Swiss technology center CSEM, the technology incorporates a particle based RSSI algorithm that achieves location accuracy within several meters using LoRaWAN® beaconing. CSEM, renowned for its expertise in AI-based, robust, secure, and ultra-low-power connected platforms and vision sensing systems, has been instrumental in enhancing the Smart Label's capabilities.

Collaborative Innovation for the Future of Logistics

The collaboration between CSEM, Dracula Technologies and truvami underscores a commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions in the tech industry. By combining expertise in energy harvesting, wireless communication, and advanced localization algorithms, the Smart Label represents a significant advancement in asset tracking technology.

Visit truvami at The Things Conference

Attendees of The Things Conference, hosted by The Things Industries, are invited to visit truvami's booth (A2) to experience firsthand the capabilities of the Smart Label. This event provides an excellent opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to explore how truvami's solution can drive efficiency and sustainability in their operations.

About truvami

truvami is a Swiss-based technology company dedicated to developing innovative tracking solutions for logistics and asset tracking at smallest size. Supported by Swisscom Broadcast AG, truvami focuses on creating sustainable, efficient, and intelligent systems that address the evolving needs of modern supply chains and asset management. www.truvami.com

About CSEM

The Swiss technology innovation center CSEM is a leading research and development organization specializing in AI-based, secure, and ultra-low-power connected platforms. CSEM partners with industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive technological advancements across various sectors. www.csem.ch

About Dracula Technologies

Dracula Technologies is a French technology provider specializing in organic photovoltaic (OPV) solutions. Their sustainable, flexible thin-film materials power innovative, battery-free micro-electronics, promoting long-term usability and environmental responsibility. https://dracula-technologies.com/

About Swisscom Broadcast

Swisscom Broadcast offers communication solutions and advanced safety services. They provide customized radio networks for industries such as radio, police, emergency services, and electricity. Their security solutions include video surveillance, drone operations and drone detection, as well as analytics and people density prediction. Swisscom Broadcast is part of the Swisscom Group. www.swisscom.ch/broadcast

About The Things Industries:

The Things Industries is a well-established LoRaWAN® connectivity and services provider. With a global installed base of over 50.000 gateways, 1M registered end devices and 500+ enterprise customers, they hold a leading role in the global ecosystem. https://www.thethingsindustries.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924198399/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please visit truvami's website or contact:

Chiara Koopmans

Managing Director

truvami GmbH

Email: press@truvami.com