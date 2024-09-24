Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Expands Leadership Team with Strategic New Hires

Alto appoints Mark Bruno as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering and Alicia Mcllhinney as VIce President of Marketing

Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using retirement funds, today announced the appointment of Mark Bruno as Senior Vice President (SVP), Head of Product and Engineering and Alicia Mcllhinney as Vice President, Head of Marketing.

"We are continuously adding top talent to our leadership team at Alto and the addition of Alicia and Mark was an easy decision to make," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "Mark's focus on our product and engineering teams will be vital in achieving Alto's goals in 2024 and beyond. Similarly, Alicia's deep knowledge of fintech, alternative investments, and retirement products will only strengthen our ability to enhance Alto's mindshare, elevate our brand and drive innovation and growth."

Bruno was hired as Head of Product earlier this year, and was recently elevated to SVP of Product and Engineering. In his new role, Bruno will be responsible for ensuring Alto delivers on its strategy of enabling tax deferred investing in alternatives through a uniquely scalable platform and high quality user experience. Prior to joining Alto, Bruno was the VP of Product at Sensible, a weather-tech platform, and has over a decade of leadership experience leading product development at high growth fintech companies.

With more than two decades of experience, Mcllhinney joins Alto with a distinguished background in marketing and communications including marketing strategy, brand management, public relations, and corporate communications, and growth campaigns. Most recently she was Head of Marketing at Archer, an operations-focused fintech company that works with investment managers. Mcllhinney has also held strategic marketing roles at FS Investments, SEI, and Lincoln Financial Group.

"Mark and Alicia are set to play a pivotal role in accelerating Alto's growth and cementing its position as a leader in the alternative assets sector," said Eric Satz , CEO and Founder of Alto. "Their specialized knowledge will be key in advancing innovative business strategies, particularly within Alto's Marketplace , where the company intends to deepen relationships with various alternative asset providers."

Alto's mission is to make alternative assets accessible within retirement accounts. As the alternative asset market undergoes significant expansion, with global assets under management (AUM) projected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 , these leadership changes strategically position Alto to not only broaden its market presence but also to capitalize on the dynamic business opportunities ahead.

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of methods to raise capital that suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $13.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers. Alto also provides issuers with access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, Inc., an administrator of individual retirement accounts; Alto Securities, Alto Solutions' wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary; and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto holds $1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021. For more information, visit altoira.com .

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.

