Whirlpool Corporation: Summer Youth Golf Program Supported by Whirlpool Foundation Introduces Teens to Careers in the Golf Industry

Benton Harbor, Mich. area teens are getting an opportunity to explore careers through the Summer Youth Golf Careers & Development Program, a collaboration between the Whirlpool Foundation, Harbor Shores Golf Course and Point O' Woods Golf and Country Club. The program introduces students to the diverse types of careers that can unfold through the sport of golf, including event planning, retail, hospitality, turf management, and culinary arts.

In its second year, teens participating in the 12-week program receive on-the-job experience, with the intention that it may spark future career pursuits.

"Students in the program are working with a team and experiencing golf culture," said Josh Doxtator, general manager of Harbor Shores Golf Course. "Whether it's in golf or a related field, we're hoping their experience and learnings in the program help inform their next steps in building their career."

Tyler Valentine, a resident of Benton Harbor and a recent graduate of St. Joseph High School, participated in the program this year and gained invaluable culinary experience working in the kitchen at The Grille at Harbor Shores. He is taking that experience to the Culinary Institute of America in New York this fall to continue his dream of becoming a chef and opening his own restaurant.

"This program is incredibly valuable to youth in our headquarters community. It gives them an inside look at potential career opportunities in the golfing industry right in their backyard that they may not have otherwise realized existed," said Deb O'Connor, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation.

Twenty-seven students have taken part in the program during its first two years. For more information and to request an application for the 2025 program, please email Stefanie Harvey-Vandenberg at stefanie_r_harvey-vandenberg@whirlpool.com.

