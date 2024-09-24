Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution deal with Canapuff for its Vessel brand in the Czech Republic. This partnership makes an expansion of Flora's European footprint, bring Vessel's hardware to one of Central Europe's most progressive markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Canapuff will distribute the full range of Vessel products, including the Core and Compass series of vaporizers, alongside the Helix water pipe and the popular Rise accessory line. These products are known for their craftsmanship, innovative design, and functionality, offering consumers a more refined and enjoyable experience. With this deal, Flora aims to solidify Vessel as the premier brand for cannabis accessories in the Czech Republic, catering to the growing demand for high-quality, stylish and durable hardware.

Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the deal: "partnering with Canapuff is a strategic move as we continue to expand in Europe. The Czech Republic is a new market for us, and with Canapuff's established presence and dedication to cannabis products, we believe that Vessel will meet consumer demands seeking high-end hardware. This partnership not only brings our products to a new audience but also strengthens Flora's overall market positioning in the European cannabis landscape."

David Bukovjan, Chief Executive Officer of Canapuff, noted: "We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of Vessel in the Czech Republic. Our goal is to provide our customers with access to the best cannabis accessories available, and Vessel's products align perfectly with that mission. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for the customer experience in the Czech Republic, and we are excited to introduce Vessel's product lineup to our growing customer base."

Through this exclusive agreement, Flora Growth and Canapuff are poised to redefine the cannabis accessory market in the Czech Republic, offering customers design-focused products that enhance their overall experience.

About Canapuff

Canapuff is the leading provider of cannabinoid consumer products in the Czech Republic, known for its high-quality offerings. Canapuff offers a diverse range of CBD, hemp and other cannabinoid products, catering to a growing consumer base seeking recreational options. It has built a strong reputation for delivering top-pier products through its online platform, setting the standard within the Czech market. For more information, please visit www.canapuff.com.

About Vessel Brand

An important player in cannabis consumer technology, Vessel works tirelessly to bring forth innovation and new designs that set industry standards. Vessel's promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in its line, not only for its loyal customers but for brand partners as well. For more information, please visit www.vesselbrand.com.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. FLGC is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

