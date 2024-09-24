A comprehensive suite of tools and resources tailored to meet the unique needs of the identity security industry

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced that Saviynt University, its online training and certification program, is opening no-cost access to the public for all introductory-level Saviynt product training courses. Customers, partners, expert services, support teams and end users can also view introductory-level product training courses, new release videos, and monthly webinars to grow their careers with Saviynt.

"The training sessions have been incredible," said Tim Notte, Sr. Business Systems Analyst at CoreLogic. "I enjoy going back to the business and sharing what I've learned. We can then identify what we want to move into next, in terms of the constant evolution of the product. The availability of online courses that highlight new features as they are being released, being documented over video snippets, helps us stay on track. Being cloud based also lets us move quicker into the newer upgrades and leverage those features faster."

Saviynt University offers various hands-on technical product training courses and certification exams. The training courses are designed to provide in-depth product knowledge and ensure users are well-equipped to implement and manage Saviynt solutions effectively. At the same time, the certification exams help to validate the critical skills required to implement and manage Saviynt solutions.

It is the mission of the Saviynt Certification Program to:

Provide a reliable, valid, and fair method of assessing skills and knowledge.

Develop a worldwide community of highly skilled certified professionals who recommend, sell, service, support, and/or use Saviynt products and solutions.

"Saviynt University's training curriculum spans all products, including IGA, PAM, AAG, TPAG, and Intelligence," said Suraj Krishnaiah, VP Enablement and Solutions at Saviynt. "Multiple courses are available for different role types. For example, Fundamentals, Getting Started, and Quick Start Tutorials are excellent starting points for users new to Saviynt or in leadership roles. In contrast, our flagship courses, such as Level 100 and Level 200, are built for implementation practitioners. It also comes with hands-on labs, which allow the implementation engineers to deploy numerous use cases in a training lab environment. The use cases are designed to prepare the engineers for real-world implementation scenarios."

The curated role-based learning paths and collections are tailored for identity security engineers, administrators, and leaders. These paths empower professionals new to identity security and Saviynt, fostering optimism and enthusiasm on their learning journey. Its comprehensive training paths provide the confidence and resources needed to successfully pass the first Saviynt certification exams and achieve a Saviynt Professional Certification. Experienced professionals can also explore Saviynt's product-based learning paths, offering guidance to seamlessly adapt to new products and features as they become available.

Ways to learn with Saviynt University:

All Saviynt University on-demand and classroom training courses are available to customers through a yearly subscription. The What's New series adds new material on product features and innovations monthly, while premium learning users can access the Meet the Experts series. These series let the learning community stay updated on the latest identity security best practices and Saviynt advancements.

On-demand Training: On-demand training provides 24/7 access to a comprehensive library of self-paced courses curated by Saviynt experts. Learners can consume the content anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The self-paced version of some of Saviynt's flagship courses, such as Level 100 and Level 200, also accompany the hands-on labs. Public Classroom Training: Traditional instructor-led Saviynt training is experienced in a classroom by individuals or groups from an organization or other organizations. These courses meet certification requirements. Saviynt University conducts numerous public classroom training sessions for different time zones globally throughout the year. The Saviynt Certified Instructors conduct the training sessions. Public classroom training sessions are also available to all affiliated customers and partners. Each training session is three days long (eight hours a day) and is available in virtual and in-person formats. Private Onsite Training: Customers can request private classroom training for their teams at their desired business location. Saviynt onsite training offers hands-on experience, fosters team building, and can be tailored to company-specific needs and business goals. When training multiple team members, the cost per student is lower than that of a public class.

"We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Saviynt University," said Shankar Ganapathy, Chief Operating Officer at Saviynt. "This marks a significant milestone for Saviynt as we continue to centralize and streamline the technical enablement for Saviynt Customers, partners as well as Saviynt's expert services and support teams. This initiative will strengthen our partnerships, drive mutual growth, and enhance overall customer satisfaction."

To learn more about Saviynt University, please visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

