EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2024 BONDS Maturity date and last trading date of bond STQJ600024 issued by Solteq Oyj have been extended. Identifiers: Trading code: STQJ600024 ISIN code: FI4000442264 Last trading date: 25 September 2026 Maturity date: 1 October 2026 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260