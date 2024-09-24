Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Dba US Standard Capital Acquires JP Developers of Texas LLC

The first of several planned acquisitions in real estate-related industries

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) (the "Company") dba US Standard Capital announced today that is has completed its acquisition of JP Developers of Texas (www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com), a premier real estate development company based in Houston, Texas, dedicated to crafting innovative and functional homes. The acquisition represents the first of several planned acquisitions in real estate- related industries.

JP Developers specializes in fix and flip properties, new construction, remodeling, and interior finishing, transforming spaces with a commitment to quality and excellence. JP Developers is currently renovating eight single family homes that it owns and is acting as the development partner on two other existing homes and four new builds. All corporate staff of JP Developers have been moved into the Company's new office space near the Galleria in Houston, TX. The Company has identified four other companies in the real estate and construction markets as potential acquisition targets and plans to move forward with one or more of these acquisitions aggressively over the next few months.

Mr. Jose Pineda, President of the Company, stated, "As we embark on this new chapter of growth and opportunity through the acquisition of a prestigious real estate development company, we express our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our shared vision is to redefine the landscape of possibilities and create lasting value for our shareholders, stakeholders, and the community. Together, we will build a future that inspires, transforms, and elevates the standards of the industry."

IFXY will be posting its pre-merger quarterly disclosure statement for the company's annual report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2024, later this week. Consolidated financials including pro-rated numbers for JP Developers of Texas will be filed with the company's fiscal first quarter disclosure statement that runs through September 30, 2024.

About Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company is currently doing business as US Standard Capital and plans to change its name to US Standard Capital, Inc. in the near future. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/

https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/

https://x.com/infraxinc

https://x.com/jpineda100

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

1- 786-583-6642

ir@infraxinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Jose Pineda

CEO

jose@usstandardcapital.com

786-583-6642

SOURCE: Infrax Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com