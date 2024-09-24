High Rise Financial Obtains $100 Million in Financing, Bryant Park Capital Acting as Exclusive Advisor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") is pleased to report that High Rise Financial, LLC recently secured a $100 million senior secured credit facility with a group of syndicated bank lenders. High Rise Financial was founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim in 2016 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Bryant Park Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to High Rise Financial in arranging this senior secured credit facility. Founded in 1991, BPC is an investment bank providing mergers and acquisitions, debt & equity, and corporate strategic advisory services to its clients in the middle market. For over 30 years, BPC has successfully guided middle-market firms through growth, expansion, and sales or acquisitions. Due to our client-driven approach, we have developed and maintain deep relationships with strategic and financial buyers, banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, and other institutional investors.

Michael Berookim, Managing Member of High Rise Financial, stated, "BPC's combination of strong specialty finance expertise and industry relationships, along with their deep understanding of personal injury pre-settlement funding and medical factoring, has helped further accelerate our already exponential growth. They remain a valuable partner to us, and we are appreciative of their efforts to help us reach this $100 million milestone. They were a trusted advisor in the process from day one."

About High Rise Financial

High Rise Financial is a leading nationwide litigation finance company in the personal injury industry. The company specializes in plaintiff pre-settlement funding, medical factoring and providing a network of medical providers that treat personal injury victims. High Rise Financial is a relationship-based company known for its ease of use and exceptional service to law firms, plaintiffs and medical providers.

For more information about High Rise Financial, please visit www.highriselegalfunding.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle-market public and private companies. BPC excels in providing M&A advisory and capital raising services for complex deal structures. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. The firm has completed approximately 30 engagements worth over $2 billion in transaction value within the legal funding industry. Overall, the team has completed more than 400 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact Information

Joel Magerman

CEO & Managing Partner

jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

212-798-8212

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital

View the original press release on newswire.com.